TotalEnergies and CooperVision introduce ISCC PLUS-certified plastic into contact lens packaging

Partners for over 20 years, TotalEnergies and CooperVision have taken their relationship to the next level by enabling the use of ISCC Plus-certified Polypropylene in blister packs for certain CooperVision contact lenses.

× Expand Cooper Vision

TotalEnergies contributes to the CooperVision’s “Plastic Made Better” program by implementing certified renewable polypropylene through a mass balance approach in certain CooperVision blister packs. The bio-certified polymer is derived from the processing of renewable feedstock, primarily sunflower and rapeseed oils, at TotalEnergies’ bio-refinery in La Mède (France).

Using the mass balance approach allows TotalEnergies to allocate the environmental benefits of renewable feedstocks across the value chain. The ISCC Plus-certified Polypropylene enables CooperVision to improve the environmental footprint of their packaging without altering its original materials or compromising performance.

ISCC Plus-certified Polypropylene is part of TotalEnergies’ RE:newable range. According to a cradle-to-gate Life Cycle Analysis conducted by TotalEnergies, RE:newable Polypropylene grades can allow a reduction of 2.3 kg CO₂eq per kilogram of polypropylene when replacing its fossil-based equivalent from TotalEnergies.

“This collaboration to Coopervision’s ‘Plastic Made Better’ effort demonstrates how TotalEnergies supports the sustainability ambitions of a long-standing partner. Enabling the valorisation of bio-certified polymers in high-value applications — such as in the medical device sector — also showcases our commitment as a company to promote the circular economy and fully supports our ambition to produce one million tons of circular polymers in 2030.”, said Olivier Greiner, Vice President Polymers Europe & Orient at TotalEnergies.

“At CooperVision, we are taking steps to minimise our environmental impact and operate more sustainably,” said Aldo Zucaro, Senior Director of Corporate Responsibility at CooperCompanies. “Working with TotalEnergies to support our ‘Plastic Made Better’ effort means our customers and patients can participate in our sustainability journey by just choosing participating CooperVision contact lenses.”