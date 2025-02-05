TOURS les JOURS announces new plant-based plastic straws

TOUS les JOURS (TLJ), a French-Asian bakery café chain, has begun rolling out new sustainable, plant-based plastic straws to store in locations across the United States.

× Expand Tous les Jours

The straws are made with PHACT PHA biopolymer, which is produced by CJ Biomaterials, Inc (CJ BMS). In addition to being made from a safe, biobased material, the new straws are durable, flexible and won’t become soggy in a beverage.

“Introducing straws made from safe, plant-based materials to our U.S. stores is a meaningful step in sustainability that complements our dedication to incorporating plant-based menu items our guests love,” said Regina Schneider, Chief Marketing Officer, TOUS les JOURS. “As we expand to over 200 TOUS les JOURS locations this year, reducing our environmental footprint is more important than ever to meet our sustainability goals.”

CJ BMS began developing a new biobased PHA compound that could meet certifications for compostability and marine biodegradability. In 2024, CJ BMS successfully launched PHACT CB0400A, a PHA compound made from CJ BMS’ unique grades of amorphous and semi-crystalline PHA biopolymers. These component grades are certified as OK biodegradable MARINE by TÜV Austria, commercially compostable by the Biodegradable Products Institute, and biobased by the USDA BioPreferred program.

Using this new PHA solution, CJ BMS partnered with ANU Drinkware to produce the plant-based straws that met the size and performance requirements for straws used in TOUS les JOURS stores.

“The success of PHACT PHA straws at TOUS les JOURS reflects the expectations of consumers looking to brands to adopt safe, compostable solutions for food serviceware, such as straws,” said Max Senechal, Chief Commercial Officer of CJ Biomaterials. “This launch also highlights how the collaboration between brands, converters, and biopolymer manufacturers, can accelerate the commercialization of biobased products that are circular, sustainable, and functional.”

Producing PHACT PHA begins when plant feedstocks capture and sequester atmospheric carbon dioxide in sugars through photosynthesis. These sugars are fermented by bacteria to produce PHA biopolymer that has a low carbon footprint, is compostable and biodegradable in marine and soil environments. CJ Biomaterials’ PHA technology can produce a broad range of PHA polymers from fully amorphous to semi-crystalline.