ULMA Sales Manager to Honour Late Son with Everest Trek

A packaging machinery sales manager will take a break from his day job in the Spring of 2022 to raise money for charity, by trekking through the Himalayas to Everest Base Camp in memory of his late son.

Accompanied by around forty others, Danny Kenworthy, Regional Sales Manager at ULMA Packaging UK, will hike an impressive 5,384 metres to fundraise for Reuben’s Retreat, which has supported him following the loss of his son, Henry. The charity offers two branches of support, one for families of complexly poorly children and the other for those who have suffered a bereavement.

Commenting on the fundraising, Danny said: “This is extremely important and close to my heart. The wonderful people at Reuben's are creating a home from home for those who have lost a child and parents of those living with life-threatening or life-limiting conditions. Every penny donated will take the charity a step closer to completing the Retreat and providing a sanctuary for families who desperately need their support – families like us.”

Danny and his wife turned to the charity following the death of their 18-month-old boy, Henry. Despite facing a severe heart condition, feeding difficulties and club feet, among other complications, Henry defied the odds following a difficult and uncertain pregnancy. However, he sadly passed away on 5th March 2019.

“Henry was born with a genetic condition called Noonan Syndrome,” explained Danny. “This by no means defined him, as he became a wonderful, cheeky little boy, with an infectious smile and a joy for life. Though it took months following his death before we had the energy or courage to contact Reuben’s, when we finally did, we found refuge. More than two years later, we continue to get support from both the charity and other families facing the same unimaginable future without their child: something we need as much now as ever.”

Reuben’s Retreat has a mission to relieve the distress of families who have suffered the loss of a child by providing them with access to a range of services. This includes counselling and support groups, which Danny has personally benefitted from.

He described: “Nothing can prepare you for the death of your child – you wonder how you will live, and it can be the most lonely and devastating place. Talking about the pain of such a loss is important, as keeping this inside can ramp up the problems in the long term. Reuben’s Retreat has provided a release for us at various points, which is why I’m challenging myself with the trip to Everest Base Camp to raise money for them.

“For those who’ve lost a child, don’t be afraid to seek help,” Danny concluded. ”And for friends and family of those affected, please check in on your loved ones even if they don’t always want to talk about it, as this can be invaluable. You never ‘get over’ losing a child, you simply learn to live with it the best you can, and this comes from having a network of support around you. Reuben’s Retreat is part of my network and their help has been hugely appreciated.”

For more on Reuben’s Retreat: www.reubensretreat.org/what-we-do/ or to donate, please click here. For more information about ULMA Packaging UK, please visit:www.ulmapackaging.co.uk