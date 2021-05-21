ThePackHub recently hosted a packaging recycling-focussed webinar in which Suez.Circpack Director Vincent Mooij discussed the waste collection giant’s role in improving kerbside recycling infrastructure.

× Expand via Shutterstock Understanding international packaging recycling Household packaging recycling

Suez.Circpack provides expertise for brand owners, packaging companies and retailers who are looking to achieve better recyclability. For this, it provides online masterclasses on recycling, wherein attendees can receive dedicated packaging advice, and certification of the recyclability of packaging.

“We have analysed 68 countries worldwide,” Mooij began, “and we've gathered a lot of big data on packaging and how it is sorted. We can always look back at our data to find exactly how your packaging is doing.”

The main question Mooij wished to broach concerned what is recyclable? To ascertain this, four criteria need to be met before packaging can be considered to be recyclable. First, the material needs to be collected through a collection system in the country in which it is marketed. Once collected, it should be sorted by material type before being sent for reprocessing. With no “obstructing substances”, as Mooij described it. “Finally,” he continued, “we need an application to confirm that the specified material is actually used. When these four criteria have been met, we then consider it recyclable.”

All about collection

Everything starts with collection, according to Mooij, and among the first things that should be considered is at what point does the product actually become waste? “Where is it used?” he added. “In which country and which region? is it a B2C product and therefore household waste? Is it a B2B product and if so, how is it collected?”

The answers obviously differ from country to country, as well as from material to material. But is there money to be made in waste? “Yes,” Mooij insisted. “Of course there is, but it's not the intrinsically economical value of the material that creates this money. Overall, we see that the collection, sorting and reprocessing of packaging waste actually costs money, so there's a value chain deficit or gap that is typically covered by extended producer responsibility systems to make up for this loss.”

“Let's say we have a kerbside collection of mixed packaging household packaging,” Mooij continued. “You still have a mix of material – that is different types of plastic combined with all kinds of other materials, beverage cartons, steel, aluminium, glass; it will have labels on it, stickers, sleeves, glue. It's a huge mix of materials. So, the extended producer responsibility system in the country typically pays for this – especially when it's coming from households – and they decide what happens with these materials.”

It's essential that a packaging designer understands the local market, which starts of course with what kind of extended producer responsibility system is in place and whether it is a national or a regional system. A business should also consider what fees are the local authorities charging for which types of material. “You can really save a lot of money by designing in such a way that it actually fits all these different fees,” Mooij concluded, “and, of course, what the recycling results are and what is actually allowed into the collection systems in this country, as well as what is actually being sorted and processed.”

This information can always be accessed on the website of the local extended producer responsibility system. Unfortunately, the process can be somewhat time-consuming, and systems are often changing – often rapidly.

The Suez.Circpack country overview booklet covering the 68 countries is completely updated, which could save valuable time, and is available to download now.