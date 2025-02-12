West Pharmaceutical Services introduces its Daikyo PLASCAP RUV closures

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., (West) has unveiled its Daikyo PLASCAP Ready-to-Use Validation (RUV) closures. The new solutions are available in a new nested format in multiple configurations. The injectable drug administration specialist launched the new solutions at Pharmapack in Paris.

West’s latest product offering helps support the needs of advanced therapies, which is a growing area powered by the continued innovations in cell and gene therapy treatments. Featuring a metal-free polypropylene cap with an integrated stopper, this one-step press-fit solution for vial closure is ready to use and compatible with vials with 13mm and 20mm crowns. Additionally, the 6x8 nested tub configuration can support the West 10ml nested CZ vials and select nested vials with a 20mm crown.

“West has been a leader in pharmaceutical packaging for over 100 years, and our containment solutions are used for the majority of gene and viral therapies in the market,” said Stacey Vaughan, Vice President of Strategic Portfolio Management. “The introduction of this new nested format for our PLASCAP closures addresses the complex challenges of containment for advanced therapy molecules while meeting increasing regulatory requirements of the market.”