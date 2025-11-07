WIS Kunststoffe GmbH has announced that it is now ISCC PLUS certified. This is a significant milestone in moving towards greater sustainability, responsibility, and transparency in plastics processing. With this certification, the company’s products are confirmed to meet many of the new EU Packaging Regulation (PPWR 2030) requirements. As a result, WIS can help customers switch to sustainable packaging at an early stage.

× Expand WIS Kunststoffe WIS Kunststoffe achieves ISCC PLUS certification.

This certification proves that many of the company’s products come from sustainable sources. Its packaging solutions, which meet high levels of hygiene, quality, and product safety, can be used in food packaging and pharmaceutical product applications.

The mass balance approach is an important aspect of the certification. This involves processing sustainable raw materials together with conventional materials. Precise calculations determine how much of the sustainable material is contained in a particular product. This helps to increase the use of environmentally friendly raw materials, without converting entire production facilities.

About ISCC PLUS

ISCC PLUS is a globally recognised system for certifying sustainable, recycled, or renewable raw materials. The certification ensures that raw materials are produced and processed in an environmentally friendly manner.