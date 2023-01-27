Materials Supplier OQ looks to develop operations on subcontinent

OQ, an Oman-based company that specialises in PP and PE grades for flexible and rigid packaging solutions, is looking to build on its global and regional supply chain networks that enable it to serve customers throughout the Indian subcontinent.

The company claims it has increased the volume of containers shipped per month from 900 to around 4,500 – a growth of more than 400%. During the same period, OQ believes it has improved its operations in 8 ports across India and another two ports within Indian Subcontinent. According to OQ, its team has now the ability to distribute at least 40% of its shipment to Mundra and Nhava Sheva directly with 2 days transit – as opposed to 10-15 days in the past.

Dawood Al Rahbi, Vice President – Global Supply Chain, commented: “We are better placed to provide efficient, agile and reliable shipping to our customers in the Indian market.

“As the highly anticipated PlastIndia event approaches this February, OQ affirms its commitment that we are here to do business and support the development of the region’s polymer industry. We see huge potential here and want to play our part in realising that potential.”

OQ’s supply chain and logistics operations are overseen by a team of 34 employees, 20% have focused roles in supporting the ISC market. The team is spread across Muscat, Suhar and Singapore, those in Muscat being primarily responsible for handling shipments for the Indian subcontinent and are available on a 24-hour basis to address customer requirements in the region.

This company claims that this reflects the priority of India being a very strategic market for OQ.

Al Rahbi added added “We have come a long way since we had just three employees managing all logistics out of Muscat.”

“We are the first to launch this automated service in India. We are well placed to face up to challenges that may impact the industry in the future. For example, shorter transit times present a challenge of making shipping documents available to customers on time – we already have systems and processes in place to ensure our customers in India are served promptly and efficiently each and every time.”