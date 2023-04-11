Plasma Surface Treatment device allows for inkjet printing onto PTFE fabric

Intertronics, the producer of the piezobrush PZ3-i claims that the use of the Plasma Surface Treatment device, available in the UK from Intertronics, has enabled effective continuous inkjet printing onto PTFE fabric. The company claims that combined with a KEYENCE MK-G1000SA continuous inkjet printer, the customer could print readable markings with good resistance to temperature and friction.

Due to PTFE’s extremely low surface energy and chemical inertness, it is difficult for materials to wet, and almost no materials or adhesives adhere to it without some form of surface pre-treatment. According to the company, One simple option is the application of plasma, which will alter chemical groups on the surface, increase wettability and creating bonding anchors for the material. The company claims that the Relyon Plasma PZ3-i is a compact generator of cold plasma that can be readily installed into any process.

Recently, a tool solutions company was looking for way to reliably print a Data Matrix Code (DMC) onto PTFE fabric. It turned to the new piezobrush PZ3-i, in combination with a KEYENCE MK-G1000SA continuous inkjet printer. The customer tested five different fabrics; once they had been pre-treated with the PZ3-i, the DMC was printed in KEYENCE MK-13 test ink. For all materials tested, the surface energy was less than 30 mN/m without pre-treatment and between 38 – 42 mN/m after plasma treatment.

Intertronics claims that Plasma pre-treatment was found to be absolutely essential to reliably mark the fabric, as below a surface energy of 38 mN/m the printed image appeared faded, was not abrasion resistant, and the DMC could not be read. With plasma pre-treatment, the readability of the DMC was good, while resistance to temperature and friction was satisfactory.

Ben Swanson, Chief Commercial officer at Intertronics said: “This is a great example of where surface pre-treatment enables a bond where it would otherwise not be possible, The small-scale nature of the PZ3-i meant the customer could achieve a processing performance level that would otherwise only be possible using larger and more expensive equipment, or the use of hazardous chemicals.”

The PZ3-i is designed specifically for integration into fully or partially automated systems, and according to the company allows customers to combine the effectiveness of plasma surface activation for improved adhesion, wetting, and cleanliness of substrates, with the superior productivity and repeatability of automation. It only requires 24V DC power and dry compressed air and doesn’t need complex safety enclosures or PPE. Intertronics claims that the device is intuitive to operate and can be maintained without tools. It is compact, lightweight, modular, safe and efficient, and can be quickly and easily integrated into production lines.