Americhem launches its Laser Marking Solutions platform. The portfolio of masterbatches and engineered compounds is designed to enhance laser marking performance across various polymer systems. Developed to help OEMs meet growing traceability, compliance and product identification requirements, the platform provides durable, machine-readable markings for applications in the healthcare, transportation, building and construction, electronics and industrial industries.

× Expand Americhem Americhem launch its Laser Marking Solutions platform

As well as improving marking performance on challenging materials, the platform offers distinctly coloured laser markings on dark polymer substrates. This expands design and branding possibilities beyond traditional monochrome laser marking. The company’s Laser Marking Solutions integrates high-contrast, machine-readable markings directly into the polymer. This reduces reliance on labels, inks, and other secondary marking processes.

“Traceability requirements continue to increase across healthcare, transportation, electronics and industrial applications,” said Parminder Agarwal, Chief Technology Officer at Americhem. “Marking performance depends on how the material interacts with the laser system. By engineering that interaction directly into the polymer, manufacturers can improve consistency, reduce secondary operations and optimise marking performance for specific application requirements.”

Traditional marking methods often have extra process steps, consumable costs, and production variability. Americhem’s platform addresses these challenges through formulations engineered for polymer and laser compatibility, resulting in high-definition markings on dark polymer systems, colour consistency, and processing stability.

Matt Miklos, Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Marketing at Americhem, added, “Manufacturers are balancing production efficiency, material performance and product aesthetics at the same time. By combining formulation expertise with application-specific collaboration, we help OEMs simplify manufacturing workflows and improve marking consistency and brand identification across demanding applications.”