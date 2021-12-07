Global masterbatch manufacturer Ampacet has announced the doubling of its production capacity with the addition of new colour production lines in Dudelange, Luxembourg.

× Expand Ampacet Ampacet doubles colour production capacity in Luxembourg Ampacet Dudelange Facility, Luxembourg

Ampacet has invested more than €40m in a new facility in Dudelange that currently houses Ampacet’s European headquarters, the Color Center of Excellence and a state-of-the-art research and development laboratory. Ampacet opened new colour production lines in Dudelange, Luxembourg in 2017 and added two color production lines there in 2019.

The investment, part of Ampacet’s strategy of continuous improvement of the overall customer experience, will reduce lead times and offer additional product delivery flexibility. Recent Ampacet investments include the Ideation Center in Dudelange, a creative environment enabling customers to go from concept to creation using Ampacet’s innovative colour effects and sustainable solutions technologies for a variety of applications.

Ampacet Europe Managing Director Marcello Bergamo said: “The European strategy to improve customer satisfaction is bearing fruit. Our five-year plan has been successfully completed and we are now starting the next one. This colour investment is part of the overall strategy to better respond to customers’ needs with respect to both quality and service.

“Our customers have our highest attention and can rely on Ampacet to support development of new products focusing on innovation and sustainability. We employ environmentally safe work processes and proactive measures to protect our employees, surroundings and our communities. We continue to look for innovative ways to minimise the environmental impact of our practices and products.”

The new lines will create 25 new jobs; Ampacet Europe currently employs 526 people, including 211 in Dudelange.