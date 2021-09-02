Ampacet introduces ProVital masterbatches for medical and pharmaceutical applications

Ampacet has introduced the ProVital and ProVital + range of masterbatches for healthcare applications.

ProVital + is specifically formulated with selected raw materials that have been pre-tested to European Pharmacopeia section 3.1 and biocompatibility according to ISO 10993 standards.

Philippe Hugelé, Ampacet Strategic Business Manager Medical and Rigid Packaging, said: “Our unique set of knowledge in the use of materials, gathered from multiple industries associated with the expertise of our regulatory experts, led to development of a portfolio of masterbatch solutions specifically designed for pharmaceutical and medical markets. Engineered with premium quality raw materials and produced under strict manufacturing conditions, Ampacet ProVital masterbatches help manufacturers of medical equipment and pharmaceutical primary packaging to meet high industry requirements and stringent medical regulations.”

Plastics, which are considered essential in the medical market, are replacing conventional materials such as metal, ceramic and glass for their mechanical properties, processing ease, quality, cost-effectiveness, ease of sterilisation and the ability to mould complex shapes. Consistency of performance, traceability and control of raw materials are crucial for manufacturers of medical devices, primary packaging or in vitro diagnostics equipment.

Ampacet has adhered to stringent quality and performance criteria. Consistent with the complex regulatory environment, Ampacet supports its customers with the full regulatory data package required for product design.