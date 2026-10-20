Ampacet launch its ProVital+ LaserMark masterbatch portfolio

Ampacet unveils its ProVital+ LaserMark portfolio of masterbatches. They have been designed for high-contrast laser marking using Nd:YAG on medical devices, in-vitro diagnostic equipment and packaging systems.
Ampacet
Ampacet Launches ProVital™+ LaserMark Portfolio for Medical Applications
Medical marking, an essential process in the pharmaceutical and medical industries, enhances the safety and reliability of medical and pharmaceutical products while also supporting efficient manufacturing and supply chain management. The markings ensure proper usage, quality, integrity and sterility of products, as well as compliance with stringent regulations. Laser marking has become the preferred method in the pharmaceutical and medical segments.
Ampacet’s new products:
- Ampacet ProVital+ LaserMark 1001513-EM: High-definition laser marking solution suitable for dark markings on transparent/translucent, white or light-coloured PE or PP parts.
- Ampacet ProVital+ LaserMark 1001514-EM: Antimony-free technology which is more environmentally friendly and safer for production teams. Suitable for dark markings on white and light-coloured PE or PP parts.
- Ampacet ProVital+ LaserMark: Masterbatches are formulated with high-quality raw materials successfully pre-evaluated for biocompatibility according to ISO 10993 parts 5, 10 and 23 (cytotoxicity, skin sensitisation and irritation) and the European Pharmacopeia (Ph. Eur.) 11th edition, monograph 3.1.3.
- Ampacet ProVital+ LaserMark: Ensures full consistency of formulation with a no-change policy for raw materials at CAS and commercial levels.