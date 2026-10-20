Ampacet launch its ProVital+ LaserMark masterbatch portfolio

Ampacet unveils its ProVital+ LaserMark portfolio of masterbatches. They have been designed for high-contrast laser marking using Nd:YAG on medical devices, in-vitro diagnostic equipment and packaging systems.

Expand Ampacet Ampacet Launches ProVital™+ LaserMark Portfolio for Medical Applications

Medical marking, an essential process in the pharmaceutical and medical industries, enhances the safety and reliability of medical and pharmaceutical products while also supporting efficient manufacturing and supply chain management. The markings ensure proper usage, quality, integrity and sterility of products, as well as compliance with stringent regulations. Laser marking has become the preferred method in the pharmaceutical and medical segments.

Ampacet’s new products: