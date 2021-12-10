Avient develops MagIQ nonwoven electret grades for HEPA filters

Avient has introduced new additives for high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters that offer exceptional and consistent filtration performance to meet the requirements of the HEPA H13 standard.

HEPA filters remove dust, pollen, mould, and bacteria from the air.

HEPA filters remove dust, pollen, mould, and bacteria from the air. Certain layers do this by using electrets, which create ‘charge traps’ that helps to improve filtration efficiency. Using a specific masterbatch enables proper charging. Together with the fiber denier, gram weight, and number of layers, this masterbatch ensures the middle layer of the filter can effectively trap smaller particles.

MagIQ Nonwoven Electret additives for HEPA filters improve the capacity for absorbing small particles. These additives allow the filter to hold its electret charge longer, helping to prolong its shelf life and ensuring that particles as small as 0.3 microns are trapped. They also offer good dispersion in hydro-charged, meltblown nonwovens at a low dosage.

Say-Eng Lee, Vice President and General Manager of Color and Additives Asia at Avient, said: “At a time when we are all conscious about air quality and purity to protect our health, there is a growing demand for filters with superior performance. These new additions improve the performance of HEPA filters, helping them to achieve a consistent filtration rate of around 99.97%. This is an example of our continuous focus on innovation to help support human health and safety.”

MagIQ Nonwoven Electret additives for HEPA filters are suitable for applications in the building and construction, automotive, and appliance sectors. These are available globally and supplied from Asia and Europe.