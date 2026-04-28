Avient Corporation has launched Hiformer Slip + Antistatic for BOPP Films, an additive for biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) films, in Latin America. The solution addresses industry challenges of balancing multiple film properties while also maintaining production efficiency.

× Expand Avient Avient launches its Hiformer Slip + Antistatic for BOPP Films solutions in Latin America

The super-concentrated liquid additive combines migratory slip and antistatic agents, helping to reduce production complexity and deliver consistent performance across key film properties.

Traditional approaches to BOPP film production require separate additives for slip and antistatic properties, resulting in inventory management challenges, potential dosing errors, and inconsistent film quality. To address these issues, Hiformer Slip + Antistatic for BOPP Films offers:

Simplified production: One additive replaces two separate products.

One additive replaces two separate products. Performance control : Coefficient of friction between 0.20 and 0.35 with consistent static control.

: Coefficient of friction between 0.20 and 0.35 with consistent static control. Enhanced optical properties: Improved gloss and transparency compared to conventional options.

Improved gloss and transparency compared to conventional options. Greater efficiency: Only requires a 0.30 to 0.50% dosage.

Only requires a 0.30 to 0.50% dosage. Cleaner operations and improved processing: The liquid formulation is dosed directly into the extrusion feed zone using a high-precision dosing unit.

The liquid formulation is dosed directly into the extrusion feed zone using a high-precision dosing unit. Approved for food contact applications: Useful for transparent, matte, pearl, and white BOPP films across various thicknesses.

“Latin American BOPP film manufacturers face increasing pressure to improve efficiency while maintaining the highest quality standards,” said Adriano Muzzi, General Manager, Latin America at Avient Corporation. “Hiformer Slip + Antistatic delivers on both fronts—our customers can simplify their operations, reduce material handling, and achieve excellent film properties. We're not just providing a product; we're offering comprehensive technical collaboration, including on-site support, pilot and production trials, and ongoing training throughout the entire project lifecycle.”