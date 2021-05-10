Avient has launched three proprietary TPE formulations that contain antimicrobial additives to its GLS TPE portfolio.

× Expand Avient Avient launches GLS TPEs with antimicrobial technology Avient’s GLS TPEs with antimicrobial technology inhibit bacterial growth by 99.9 per cent (3-log) or more and resist fungal growth to protect moulded plastic parts.

Tested in accordance with JIS Z2801 and ASTM G21-15 standards, these additives protect moulded plastic parts by inhibiting bacterial growth and resisting fungal and mould growth.

These micro-organisms can cause detrimental aesthetic and mechanical property changes to a finished plastic part. High-touch surfaces and applications are especially vulnerable. In response, Avient developed GLS TPEs with antimicrobial additives, available as Versaflex and OnFlex grades. Potential applications include consumer electronics, personal care item grips, and automotive applications such as cup holder mats and HVAC seals. GLS TPEs with antimicrobial additives can help extend a product’s useful life, which results in a reduced need to replace it. Additional benefits include preserved surface integrity, increased durability, and minimised odours for a better consumer experience.

Matt Mitchell, Director, Global Marketing of Specialty Engineered Materials at Avient, said: “Products can now be designed with TPEs that can help extend useful life by inhibiting microbial growth, and these newly formulated materials also deliver the performance synonymous with our GLS brand of TPEs.”

Tested against common microbes, GLS TPEs with antimicrobial additives are proven to protect finished parts from microbial growth on both textured and smooth surfaces. They are formulated with an EPA-registered antimicrobial from a trusted leader in microbial control solutions, Lonza LLC. This additive chemistry is the same one that has been used for decades in personal care products such as anti-dandruff shampoo.

GLS TPEs with antimicrobial additives are commercially available in the United States and Asia. Additional antimicrobial-containing formulations are in development.