Brenntag Specialties expands colour portfolio with new partnership

The Brenntag Specialties Polymers & Rubber team is expanding its colour portfolio for the plastics and polymer industry in key EMEA markets through a new collaboration with Precise New Material Technology Co., Ltd. (PNM), based in Ningbo (China).

With the addition of PNM's “Preperse” range, a line of high-performance, pre-dispersed pigment preparations, Brenntag now offers its customers solutions for masterbatch production and polymer processing.

The “Preperse” series offers high-performance, pre-dispersed pigments with a concentration of 70–85% that are compatible with common plastics such as PE, PP, PET, and PA. Their dust-free format and dispersibility enable clean, efficient production with consistent, high-quality colouring, especially in demanding applications like film and filament manufacturing.

All products comply with key international regulations such as REACH, ROHS, and EU 10/2011 and are manufactured in accordance with the certified systems ISO 9001, 14001, and 45001, ensuring that they meet strict safety and environmental standards.

Luis Oliveira, Industry Market Manager Colours, CASE & Construction EMEA, says, “We offer a comprehensive product portfolio, improve formulations and develop tailor-made solutions that meet our customers' business and performance needs, for example in our eight state-of-the-art Innovation & Application Centers.