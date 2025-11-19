Broadway launches new NIR-detectable black and silver masterbatches

Broadway has launched new carbon-black-free, NIR-detectable black and silver masterbatches. These formulations allow PET, PP, PE, and other polymers to maintain a premium aesthetic while remaining visible during Near-Infrared (NIR) recycling, helping brands and manufacturers meet sustainability targets and reduce Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) fees.

× Expand broadway

Carbon black pigments are commonly used in traditional black masterbatches because they provide rich, opaque colouring with excellent coverage at low addition rates. However, it’s a widely reported issue that carbon black absorbs the near-infrared (NIR) signals used to identify and sort polymers in NIR recycling facilities. When black plastics fail to reflect these signals, recycling systems cannot identify and sort the polymer. As a result, tonnes of otherwise recyclable black plastics are being sent to landfill.

Traditional silver masterbatches pose a similar challenge for NIR recycling because their metallic pigments scatter near-infrared light. The irregular reflection and partial absorption of NIR light reduces signal strength and consistency, preventing the sensor from reliably detecting the polymer’s signature. This makes it difficult for sorting equipment to identify silver plastics also.

With modern pigments and extensive colouring expertise, Broadway has launched a new suite of carbon-black-free, NIR-detectable black and silver masterbatches. These formulations overcome NIR-detectability issues, allowing PET, PP, and PE mouldings to maintain a premium appearance while maintaining the potential for identification within NIR recycling streams.

Broadway’s NIR-detectable black masterbatches eliminate the requirement for carbon black pigments, while still delivering deep, opaque blacks. Their smooth, striking NIR detectable silvers negate the scattered signal issues typically seen in silver plastics. By keeping plastics NIR-visible, these materials enhance sortability and recyclability, helping to mitigate exposure to rising EPR fees now and in the years ahead as phased increases take effect.

Some key benefits include:

Polymer-specific formulations for PET, PP, PE, and other polymers

RoHS, FDA, and EU food contact compliance available

Aligns with EPR requirements, helping to reduce taxation costs

Enhances recyclability, circularity, and sortability of plastics

Maintains premium aesthetics with rich, opaque blacks and silvers

Illustrative EPR Savings

Not only do these recyclability issues have a detrimental impact on the environment, with the introduction of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) legislation, but they also result in financial penalties on packaging producers and brand owners.

Using NIR-detectable masterbatches that do not impede recyclability typically results in plastic packaging being assigned an Amber EPR rating, with a fee of £423 per tonne produced. In contrast, packaging made with traditional carbon black masterbatches (effectively non-recyclable in automated sorting systems) would typically incur a Red EPR rating, resulting in higher, modulated fees per tonne: 1.2 × £423 in 2026, rising to 1.6 × £423 in 2027, and 2 × £423 in 2028. Actual ratings and fees can vary depending on polymer type, packaging format, and other factors, but the trend highlights the potential cost benefits of NIR-detectable masterbatches.

Taking this into account, Broadway has prepared a cost comparison illustrating the financial impact of using traditional carbon black masterbatches versus NIR-detectable alternatives for 5,000 tonnes of black packaging annually. The analysis includes combined costs for polymer, masterbatch, and EPR fees. While NIR-detectable masterbatches are more expensive than carbon black alternatives, the overall savings they offer can be substantial once EPR fees are taken into account – in this example, almost £3M over three years.

Dr Stephen Rayner, Technical Director said: “With our new carbon-black-free, NIR-detectable, black and silver masterbatches, customers can achieve a premium finish on a par with any traditional black or silver colourant, alongside reliable NIR detectability. This has been made possible through the use of advanced pigments and modern colour chemistry."

Alex Harvey, Sales Director added: “As well as being an environmentally responsible choice, our NIR-detectable blacks and silvers are increasingly appealing commercially as companies look to mitigate rising modulated EPR fees. By switching to our NIR-detectable masterbatches, packaging producers can achieve significant cost savings over time, while improving recyclability without aesthetic compromises. We can also provide carbon-black-free custom colour formulations on request."

Broadway's NIR-detectable masterbatches are part of the company's Greener Solutions portfolio, designed to help customers reduce their environmental impact and reach their sustainability goals.”