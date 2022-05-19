Broadway shows longevity as it celebrates 25th anniversary

Broadway commenced manufacturing custom colour and effect masterbatches for the cosmetics and personal care sectors in 1997, with grinding facilities added in 2011 to enable Broadway to apply colouring expertise to roto powders.

Broadway's Senior Colourist Mark Turner and Managing Director Joe Maynard have been working together since the business began operating.

Subsequent investments, improved manufacturing infrastructure and a growing range of performance additives have aided the development of custom compounds and additive masterbatches. Broadway anticipates further organic growth in the coming years in the European mainland following the launch of Broadway GmbH in Germany last year.

Founder and Managing Director Joe Maynard said: “We started with myself, my business partner John, and colourist Mark Turner. When I consider all the job roles at Broadway today, it’s quite amazing to look back and wonder how the three of us managed to cover everything. John used to do all the office work, I used to do everything in the factory, and Mark used to do everything in the lab. Mark is still with us today, what a fantastic servant to our business. I’m very thankful for his loyalty and dedication – long may it continue.”

Broadway doubled its workforce to six by the end of 1997, acquiring more units and then moving to a larger site in 2011, and an even larger one in 2105. Now employing around 60 people, production output continued to grow.

Maynard added: “I’ve had the pleasure of working with some really interesting people over the years, and I still do. They bring so much to the business: knowledge, ideas, passion, dedication. Broadway would be nothing without the people who contribute so much.”

A business built on family values, Broadway is the only company in East Anglia manufacturing masterbatch, but with numerous plastic processing companies in the region, this doorstep market and little competition gave Maynard reason to believe the business would succeed. 25 years on, the MD has expressed gratitude to his customers and suppliers: “Many customers have been trading with us for a long time and we really do value the partnerships we’ve built with you. We’ll always strive to innovate, inspire and provide value through high-quality materials and excellent service.”