Chinese additives group on global expansion path ahead of K 2022

Speaking in Rotterdam today, Jan Kreibaum, Director - Europe, at China-based additives group UniteChem, told reporters that the group is set to expand capacity and technology at a pre-K Show event in Rotterdam – by investing in new launches and distribution channels.

UniteChem is a supplier of light stabilizers and UV absorbers, as well as other related additives.

This year, Kreibaum explained the group has already launched LS-2020 for fibres and webs of polyolefins, and LS-119, mainly for agricultural, greenhouse and engineering polymer applications in the automotive sector.

The firm is now setting its sights on other chemistries. Next year, for example UniteChem plans to introduce LS-4050, a light stabilizer for thick wall items, as well as several halogen-free bisphenol A bis(diphenyl phosphate) BDP and piperazine pyrophosphate (PAPP) flame retardants for demanding components.

Further pilot stage research includes a new stabilizer grade for high-pesticide agricultural applications, and various nucleating agents mainly for use in polyolefins (PP, PE) but also in polyethylene terephthalate (PET), engineering polyesters (PBT) and polylactic acid (PLA).

Expansion in Europe is also likely, with the group setting up a subsidiary in Düsseldorf in 2020, which is currently hiring for five new multi-lingual sales reps.

Explaining the firm’s product differentiators, Kreibaum said: “The scale that we bring to the market, the scale that comes from being backward-integrated is what sets us apart. Being very dedicated to light stabilizers, broadening the chemistry and bringing new products to market is what makes us attractive. In the past few years there have been shortages in the market, alongside increasing demand. We’re quite confident that the demand is there.”