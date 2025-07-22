Colour. Function. Progress: AF-COLOR at K 2025

Whether colour, function or sustainability – AF-COLOR will be presenting innovative solutions for technically demanding plastics at K 2025.

× Expand AF COLOR

The focus will be on the growing portfolio of polyketone-based masterbatches. Polyketone boasts outstanding chemical resistance, high abrasion resistance and excellent CO₂ balance compared to other technical thermoplastics. The wide range of colour masterbatches for polyketone offers excellent processability and colour brilliance. This is complemented by specially formulated cleaning granules for reliable and powerful cleaning after the use of polyketone. An innovative UV stabilisation is currently undergoing promising trials, the results of which are being evaluated and will make the use of polyketone even more versatile in the future.

AF-COLOR will also present a comprehensive portfolio of polyamide-based masterbatches. Polyamides are characterised by high mechanical strength, toughness and thermal resistance. A particular highlight is the colour masterbatch coordinated according to RAL 2003 – developed for components in the field of electromobility.

For laser-marked components, AF-COLOR offers a high-performance laser additive which, in combination with a black masterbatch, for example, enables high-contrast, precise laser markings. A highly effective blowing agent rounds off the range and enables an enormous density reduction of up to 40% in polyamide components.

AF-COLOR also consistently focuses on innovation in the area of sustainability: the range of PCR-based masterbatches includes an initial selection of colours and, in combination with the recyclate types from its sister company BIO-FED, enables complete solutions that combine technical performance with a high proportion of post-consumer recyclates.