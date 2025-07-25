DataLase advances masterbatch pigment technology with dual colour solution

DataLase has announced a significant advancement in its masterbatch pigment technology with the launch of a unique dual colour masterbatch, now available in black and white, for clear plastic applications.

× Expand DataLase

This cutting-edge solution delivers a high-contrast colour change, from clear to white and black, using a single pigment and a single pulsed fibre laser source. It provides packaging manufacturers and brand owners with a cost-effective and sustainable method for high-contrast inline code verification on clear plastic packaging, eliminating the need for traditional labels and adhesives.

By removing labels, the technology reduces waste streams and simplifies recycling processes while enabling new levels of personalisation and connectivity. It supports late-stage customisation, digital product passports and targeted promotional messaging, increasing both operational efficiency and consumer engagement.

Compatible with a wide range of plastics, including PET, PP, PE and PVC, the masterbatch is designed for use in rigid plastic packaging and flexible films. Liquid masterbatch dosing is recommended to minimise haze, with pellet masterbatch options also available.

Ally Grant, chief technology officer at DataLase, said: "This dual colour masterbatch represents a significant step forward in our pigment technology. By enabling both black and white colour transitions from a single pigment and laser source, we’re helping our customers achieve superior code visibility on clear plastics, while also supporting their drive for greater sustainability and efficiency. This advancement opens up new possibilities for packaging design, production flexibility and supply chain connectivity.”