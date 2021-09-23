Delta Tecnic highlights new opportunities in the cable and PVC market for electromobility

Delta Tecnic, a leading technology company in industrial colour chemistry, highlights new business opportunities in the cable and PVC market resulting from changing consumer behaviour and the rise of electromobility.

In this context, Delta Tecnic is committed to new technological developments such as micromasterbatch, a type of masterbatch with reduced pellet size that improves dilution in cable extrusion. It is an innovative product applicable to both PVC and polyolefins, which provides better control and optimum colour regularity, improving product quality, increasing cable production speed and resulting in cost savings.

In the automotive market, the shift to electric cars requires battery and charging cables that the combustion car does not. In addition, self-driving cars will significantly increase the precision electronics needed to calculate distances with sensors and other equipment, all connected by wires that will require new materials and features that will be a development opportunity for Delta Tecnic.

In this context, the company has inaugurated a new plant in Querétaro, Mexico, which was reported by EPPM Magazine (issue 22.4). From there, the company produces colour concentrates mainly for the manufacture of automotive cables.

CEO Eric Xirinachs said: “Mexico is a transformational industrial hub in the US automotive supply chain. In this sense, the sector is expected to grow strongly after the pandemic, but not only in this industry, but also in other industries such as renewable energies, telecommunications and architectural and construction profiles, which we will address in a second phase.”

At the same time, another change in consumer behaviour is taking place with regard to the home and household appliances. The environmental demands of such equipment with programmes that have less impact on the natural environment require more electronics and wiring.

In addition, the current momentum in telecommunications is resulting in increased demand for fibre optic cables, both for increased connectivity and for remote working and virtual communications.

In relation to energy efficiency, there is also an emerging demand for more complex profiles that provide lower energy consumption in public and private buildings, as well as cable for power generation through wind and photovoltaics, among others.

Digital transformation, the implementation of new technical solutions and sustainability are decisive factors in strategic industries such as automotive, telecommunications, energy, medical equipment, banking and construction. This translates into new challenges and therefore growth opportunities.