DeltaTecnic, a Barcelona-based technology company in industrial colour chemistry, recommends the use of masterbatches to companies in the calendering market to guarantee colour regularity PVC films.

× Expand Delta Tecnic Delta Tecnic markets range of masterbatch for the calendering industry Creative abstract 3D render illustration of the rolls of color PVC polythene plastic tape or foil isolated on white background

Delta Tecnic has global expertise in PVC colouring, which can be done with pigments that require a lot of cleaning, or with masterbatches: plastic-coated pigment concentrates that do not foul the mixing zones. Through the company's range of products, calendering companies can produce PVC film more efficiently and cleanly by means of simplified and reproducible colour development between different productions.

Some companies need hundreds of colours for several short production runs. If a company requires the formulation of 800 colours per year, it clearly does not make sense to demand such a large number of masterbatch references. In this case, monopigment masterbatches can be used to solve an infinite number of final colours. These masterbatches offer excellent dilution during the calendering process and a dispersion that facilitates colour consistency between productions.

Based on Delta Tecnic's technological innovation, this type of masterbatch is manufactured in a powder-like format through a special milling process using cryogenic mills. The application of liquid nitrogen in the pellet cutting process allows for the creation of ‘cryopellets’, which do not melt when subjected to high temperatures during the milling phase. Due to its extensive range of single-pigment masterbatches, Delta Tecnic guarantees neat and uniform final colours that contribute to increased productivity and cost reduction.

Spots or surface defects during the extrusion or calendering processes are eliminated, helping replicate the exact colour in each run – something impossible to achieve using pure pigments.