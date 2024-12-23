Enhancing plastics with antimicrobial technology

Plastics are used daily, from medical devices to household products, offering unmatched versatility. As demands for enhanced functionality grow, incorporating antimicrobial additives into plastics has become popular. However, questions about maintaining the integrity of the original material often arise; will the durability, strength or appearance be compromised? At BioCote, we ensure the answer is a confident no, backed by the knowledge and expertise of our team and rigorous processes.

Understanding Antimicrobial Additives in Plastics

Antimicrobial additives are substances integrated into plastics during manufacturing to inhibit the growth of microorganisms on the product surface. These provide a long-lasting enhancement to products without altering their original properties. Achieving this balance requires a precise understanding of the additives and the plastics.

As David Hall, Managing Director at Biocote, explains, “Not all plastics are created equal. Different types – such as polyamide, polypropylene, polycarbonate, and PVC – have unique chemical compositions, thermal tolerances and mechanical properties. Our technical team assesses each type to determine the most suitable additive and application method. Whether the plastic is injection-moulded, extruded or thermoformed, the integration process is carefully tailored to ensure optimal results.”

He continues by explaining that “The process starts with selecting an antimicrobial additive that complements the plastic's specific properties. This step is crucial to prevent any negative interactions between the additive and the polymer. Next, the additive is compounded into the plastic, ensuring even distribution. Uneven dispersion can lead to inconsistent performance or visible defects, which we mitigate through meticulous quality control.”

Temperature is also critical. Many plastics are processed at high temperatures, which could degrade some additives. Our team ensures the selected additive withstands the required heat without losing efficacy. As Dr Conner Hodgkiss, Regulatory Chemist, adds “This technical expertise enables plastics treated with BioCote to maintain their antimicrobial performance throughout the product’s lifecycle.”

Broad Applications with Real Results

From sterile environments like hospitals to regular household items, antimicrobial-treated plastics have diverse applications. These solutions offer added value beyond functionality, enhancing product longevity and setting them apart in competitive markets.

In healthcare, antimicrobial plastics contribute to cleaner surfaces on medical devices, while in consumer goods, they help create fresher items like kitchen utensils and storage containers. BioCote technology seamlessly integrates into the manufacturing process, empowering businesses to innovate without compromise.

At BioCote, we combine scientific precision with industry insight, ensuring antimicrobial additives elevate plastics without affecting their core qualities. By protecting products against microbes that cause staining, odors and material degradation, BioCote helps create longer-lasting products, reducing the need for premature replacement and contributing to a more sustainable approach to consumption.