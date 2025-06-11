ENVALIOR showcases electrolyte additive and plastic solutions at Battery Show Europe

Envalior has showcase electrolyte additive and plastic solutions that significantly improve the safety, performance and lifespan of electric vehicle (EV) batteries and associated electronics at its stand, B05 (Hall 9), at the Battery Show Europe.

"Our innovations show that Envalior is a valuable development partner for the entire value chain of various battery types and electric powertrain systems. Our strength is not only our materials expertise and the broad range of properties in our portfolio, but above all our application expertise. This enables us to provide our partners with innovative support at all stages of development in the field of electric drives," explained Julian Haspel, Battery Systems Expert at Envalior.

Electrolyte additive Stanyl SN-PURE: extreme purity

A key topic at the Envalior stand is the succinonitrile Stanyl SN-PURE, a high-performance additive for electrolyte systems of lithium-ion batteries (LiB). It forms a very thin protective layer on the surface of cathodes containing cobalt oxide and nickel-manganese-cobalt (LCO resp. NMC). This increases the thermal stability of the cathodes and reduces the heat generated by chemical side reactions. Thus, the risk of thermal runaway of the LiBs is significantly reduced. The additive also ensures that the charging capacity retention and number of possible charging cycles remain high. That benefits the service life of the LiBs. Stanyl SN-PURE has also proved to increase the electrolyte stability of sodium-ion batteries, improving their performance and service life.

As an additive, Stanyl SN-PURE can also have advantages for solid-state batteries, which are currently on the way to being introduced to the market on a large scale. For example, it increases the ionic conductivity. The high-performance additive is available in an extremely high purity of over 99.95% and can be processed directly. Envalior manufactures it on a large scale in Europe and can reliably supply its customers all over the world.

Pocan B3233XHR for hybrid vehicle mounting frames: stable against thermal shocks

An eye-catcher at the Envalior stand is a mounting frame made from Pocan B3233XHR. In mild hybrid vehicles, the frame is part of dual-clutch transmissions with an integrated electric motor and contains numerous overmolded metal inserts. The PBT compound (polybutylene terephthalate) is particularly effective in this application because of its long-term high elongation at break, hydrolysis resistance and thermal shock stability. These properties ensure that the risk of stress cracking due to frequent and rapid temperature changes is significantly reduced in component areas with overmolded metal components. The dimensionally stable construction material is also less critical in terms of electrocorrosion due to its low moisture absorption and exhibits excellent overall electrical properties.

Xytron G4024T for IGBT cooling frames: thermally stable, creep-resistant and hardly electrocorrosive

High-tech thermoplastics can also play a key role in the power electronics of EVs. For example, a cooling frame with integrated bipolar insulated-gate transistors (IGBT) for the power control unit (PCU) will be presented at the Envalior stand. The PCU regulates the flow of current from the battery to the electric drive. The frame is made of Xytron G4024T. With its thermal stability, electrical insulation properties, low tendency of electrocorrosion and excellent dimensional stability and resistance to ageing in water-glycol coolants, the polyphenylene sulphide (PPS) compound helps to ensure that the CPU unit functions reliably throughout the vehicle's entire service life.

Xytron G4024T for water pumps in electric sedans: extremely heat-resistant

Envalior is also presenting a water pump for electric sedans from a U.S. manufacturer. The pump housing is made of Xytron G4024T. This glass fiber-reinforced PPS compound is very stable in hot air, flame-retardant and hydrolytically and chemically resistant at high operating temperatures - for example in hot water-glycol mixtures. Other possible applications for the compound in EVs include impellers for water pumps as well as components for thermostats and connectors in fluid management.

The latter application examples for Xytron show that PPS compounds are entering numerous new areas of application in battery technology. Due to the general increase in demand for PPS, Envalior is currently investing in a new compounding plant at the Krefeld-Uerdingen site in Germany, which is scheduled to go into operation in the second half of 2025. One of the purposes of the new compounding plant is to increase the availability and delivery reliability of Xytron, particularly for the European and U.S. markets, and to shorten delivery times.