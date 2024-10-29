Fast cure adhesive for transport manufacturing

Intertronics introduces SCIGRIP SG300 to help manufacturers with their bonding needs. This two-component structural methyl methacrylate adhesive (MMA) is used for bonding metals, composites and plastics without primers and with little to no surface preparation. It is ideal for applications where the risks of vibration and impact are prevalent, as it can tolerate stresses while maintaining bond strength.

SCIGRIP SG300 was developed specifically for the transport industry and is suitable for primerless metal, composite and plastic bonding in the automotive, rail and marine sectors. It can also be used for infrastructure products like wind energy and agriculture. The adhesive can bond various materials to each other, from metals and plastics to composites and cross-bonding materials (metals to plastics, plastics to composites, etc.).

“SCIGRIP SG300 is a very popular ‘workhorse’ 10:1 MMA structural adhesive,” explained Ben Swanson, Joint Managing Director at Intertronics. “By offering a combination of strong bonding properties, fast cure, ease of use, and versatility across materials, it provides an efficient and effective solution for many structural bonding needs in industrial applications.”

SG300 is designed to provide reduced read-through on surfaces made from thin gauge metals, removing post-finishing requirements and boosting aesthetics. SG300 is certified to EN45545-2 2013, the European safety standard for Fire, Smoke and Toxicity (FST) for use in rail construction. It has DNV and Lloyd’s Register approvals for shipbuilding and has been tested for long-term undersea applications.

Unlike mechanical fasteners, SG300 dampens vibration and absorbs shock loads. It is shown to have excellent fatigue impact resistance and works in temperature conditions from -4 degrees Celsius to 82 degrees Celsius.

Depending on the needs of the assembly process, SG300 comes with three-speed options. For small-sized jobs, the application has a five-minute open time which can be used for small metal clips to composite panels, a 15-minute open time for medium-sized jobs including bonding generator covers to interior steel stiffeners, and a 40-minute open time for bigger jobs including bonding large wall trailer panels to metal frames of a lorry.