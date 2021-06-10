Stockholm-based Happy Plugs has launched a new product featuring Biomaster antimicrobial technology from Polygiene AB.

× Expand Happy Plugs Happy Plugs earphones incorporate Polygiene antimicrobial technology

The Air 1 Zen range of earphones can be kept hygienically clean and free from the growth of microbes that can cause degradation, discoloration, staining, and odours by up to 99.99% with polygiene’s Biomaster additives. These protect the product surfaces throughout the lifetime of the product with no harmful effects.Happy Plugs founder Andreas Vural said: “In times when awareness of good hygiene standards is important, people find serenity by escaping into music, so Zen is a fitting name for our seventh generation of true wireless earphones. Together with the added value of Biomaster antimicrobial technology, we are able to offer another state of calmness."

Polygiene CEO Ulrika Björk added: “It’s great to see how we can add value to this strong Swedish brand. The earphones will be antimicrobial ready as Happy Plugs puts it, and in the end that means that they will last longer as well. Today everybody can relate to this kind of products, and with Biomaster they get another strong and quite unique feature. We are happy to be part of Happy Plug’s journey going forward.”

Polygiene antimicrobial additives are designed to protect the product, however, and not the user. Such additives are in no way a substitute for good personal hygiene practices.