The world is taking a tough test in 2021 due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Measures, such as taking care of hygiene and wearing masks, are very important for avoiding the spread of the disease. Plastic materials play a key role in protecting healthcare professionals and the whole community against this disease.

× Expand Intelligent solutions for the medical sector

Due to a wide range of products, eurotec continues to offer fast solutions to both the medical demands and the supplies needed during the pandemic. Especially in this period, eurotec products are used in many medical devices, such as respirators and ventilators, medical device parts, masks and goggles, and hospital bed equipment.

It is very important to ensure an effective hygiene of the supplies used in the medical industry, since hygiene plays a major role in the fight against pandemic. For this, various cleaning procedures can be fulfilled by sterilisation with autoclave under high temperature and pressure, sterilisation with gamma rays, and heavy cleaning chemicals. The product lines Tecotek EU, EP and ES (PSU, PPSU and PESU), Tecotron XS (PPS) and Tecopeek PK (PEEK), included in the high-performance product line, provide high durability for these demanding applications thanks to their high sterilising and chemically resistant nature.

Those who make the greatest effort in fight against the COVID-19 outbreak are healthcare professionals. To protect them from this disease, Eurotec manufactures highly protective masks from Tecomid NB40 NL E (PA6, unfilled, natural), Tecomid NB40 GR10 NL (PA6, 10% glass fiber reinforced, natural) and Tecomid NB40 GR30 NL (PA6, 30% glass fiber reinforced, natural). Tecotek BC40 UF85 WH060 AS (PC/ABS, unfilled, antistatic, white) provides a safe use by preventing the accumulation of static load on plastic materials, thanks to its anti-static nature designed for mechanical ventilators, which are one of the most critical medical devices.

One of the most efficient ways of protection from the coronavirus pandemic is to ensure that the environment we are in and the materials we use are properly disinfected. Therefore, the use of ultraviolet rays UV-C (Ultraviolet C) has increased for protection against the virus throughout the pandemic in many fields of application, such as commercial, healthcare services and consumer environments.

UV-C rays are effective for killing microorganisms with a wavelength ranging from 200 nm to 280 nm, such as viruses, molds, bacteria, fungi, etc., Hence they act as a steriliser. When exposed to ultraviolet light, thermoplastic materials have changed appearance and structure. Therefore, the material may have breaks, fractures, color change or discoloration. Especially, UV-C rays contain higher energy as they have shorter wavelengths than UV-A and UV-B rays that reach the world; so they can cause damage to the material more rapidly.

UV-C masterbatch additives shows differences from standard UV resistant masterbatch additives. The type of UV additives and the selection of appropriate additives are critical to masterbatch formula design. It is seen that UV-C resistant masterbatches are not widely available in the market and such masterbatch additives are needed due to the widespread use of UV-C light nowadays. Our UV-C resistant masterbatches that are developed with our high know-how and experience provide a safe use, maintaining the final product performance under UV-C light.

Our UV-C resistant masterbatch products are tested on PP thermoplastic materials containing 20% talc. The UV-C cabinet developed by eurotec is designed for testing in accordance with IEC 60335. Our masterbatches were tested by exposure to a total of 5000 W/m2 UV-C light for PP products containing 20% talc and found to comply with the mechanical performance requirements of IEC 60335. The formulas with UV-C masterbatch additives have better protected the color of the material than the products without UV-C masterbatches. Our tests on different materials are in progress.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, eurotec has been producing innovative solutions to many antibacterial applications requirements by offering with different polymer options. Eurotec's R&D team continues to carry out exciting activities for new products in the medical industry.

Mastertec MQ improves the filtration of surgical masks and makes the mask more protective. Masks are treated by electrical charging to achieve a good filtration, thus allowing the filtration feature to reach over 99%. Special additives are needed to enhance the effect of this electrical charge. As eurotec, we contribute to the enhancement of the filtration properties of surgical masks in these trying times, developing special additive masterbatches.