K 2022: Palsgaard to launch plant-based additive to replace existing PP and PE polymerisation technology

Speaking at a pre-K event in Rotterdam today, additive specialist Palsgaard announced it will launch a new anti-fouling additive for use during the PP and PE polymerisation process – dubbed Einar 981 – which it claims replaces existing chemistry.

Bjarne Nielsen, business development manager, confirmed that the new additive is also plant-based and food-grade.

Nielsen explained that static build-up during polymerisation can cause fouling of the reactor wall. The new additive works to remove this effect, helping PP and PE producers maintain the cooling efficiency of the reactor. It needs only to be used at low concentrations (100-300 ppm), Nielsen added.

The group is positioning the new product as an alternative to the ethoxylated amine chemistry currently used. Einar 981 is supplied as a clear, pumpable liquid for use in existing dosing systems. The active compound is a polyglycerol ester (PGE) blend of fatty acids derived from RSPO certified sustainable palm oil.

A statement from the group also read: “As a non-toxic and food-contact approved anti-fouling additive, the product offers a drop-in regulatory-compliant solution to replace incumbent ethoxylated amines and can also be used as a more efficient alternative to sorbitan monooleates. This makes it an ideal process additive in the polymerisation of PP and PE materials for sensitive applications, including e.g. medical devices and baby food containers.”

Ulrik Aunskjaer, global business director, bio specialty additives at Palsgaard, added:

“Polyolefin producers are under growing pressure from converters and brand owners to abandon the use of ethoxylated amines in their polymerisation processes and switch to safer products without any regulatory concerns,”

“Einar 981 is our answer to meet this challenge with a highly sustainable, renewable and food-grade anti-fouling process aid that demonstrates our expertise in customer and market-focused renewable polymer additives.”

The group confirmed that it will be commercially available worldwide.

The product will be introduced in Hall 7, Level 1, stand D20.