Kisuma introduces Setogem RD dual-function nucleator and acid scavenger molecule for PP

Kisuma Chemicals has announced the launch of several new additive solutions, designed to expand the company’s diversified product portfolio and boost the performance, efficiency and sustainability of plastics. As part of this major initiative, Kisuma will introduce Setogem RD, an innovative dual-function nucleating agent and acid scavenging agent for polypropylenes (PP).

× Expand Kisuma Chemicals

“We are very proud to offer this unique new molecule to our customers in the plastics industry,” says Samir El Khoury, regional business manager Middle East & Africa and Global Product Line Manager Polyolefin Additives at Kisuma Chemicals. “As a two-in-one product, Setogem RD combines a superior balance of properties in one single environmentally friendly and cost-efficient solution that minimises the complexity of PP formulations, enables faster processing and maximises final part quality.”

The excellent nucleation performance of Setogem RD helps resin producers promote and control the formation of crystals within the polymer, which results in PP materials with outstanding stiffness, impact strength and isotropic shrinkage. Moreover, it provides excellent heat deflection temperature and low creep deformation.

At the same time, acid scavenging is an integral property of the product’s composition, offering non-migratory performance even at low use levels. This contributes to a substantial reduction in blooming and migration—critical for medical and food contact applications facing strict regulatory demands—while ensuring corrosion protection for processing equipment and preserving the function of additives essential to long-term polymer stability.

Setogem RD is zinc-free and reduces the need for tallow or palm oil derivatives. It also allows customers to reduce the loading levels compared to other, less sustainable additives, such as talc and sodium benzoate (NaBz), from several kilograms per ton of PP to only 200 or 300 ppm. In addition, the innovative new dual-function molecule has a very low Scope 1 and 2 carbon footprint.