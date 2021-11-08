Milliken & Company has launched DeltaFlow viscosity modifiers specifically to help polypropylene (PP) recyclers.

Milliken & Company Milliken expands PP recyclers portfolio with DeltaFlow viscosity modifiers

Recyclers can use DeltaFlow, a solid concentrate, to increase the melt flow rate of recycled polypropylene (rPP) for the extrusion and injection moulding processes. Milliken offers DeltaFlow in free-flowing pellets, which makes the product easy to feed, safe to handle and dust free.

DeltaFlow-optimised resins allow for lower processing temperatures, which can enable converters to reduce cycle times, boost productivity and improve processability.

DeltaFlow enables rPP to replace virgin resin in many end-use applications. This allows brands to use more rPP in their products, thereby helping them to meet their sustainability goals.

This new concentrate nicely complements Milliken’s existing family of DeltaMax Performance Modifiers for polypropylene that enhances the physical properties and melt flow of rPP resins by allowing recyclers and converters to optimize their formulations and blends machine-side.

Tugce Asici-van Houselt, Milliken’s Sales Manager for Plastic Additives in EMEA, said: “Milliken is pleased to be adding to its portfolio of products that assist polypropylene recyclers.

“Milliken & Company remains committed to supporting the plastics recycling industry with advanced polymer additives that allow for the increased use of recycled content by improving the properties of the recycled PP resin itself. DeltaFlow Viscosity Modifiers are just the latest example of this effort, which in turn, contributes to the industry’s ongoing push to promote sustainability.”