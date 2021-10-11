Milliken & Company will demonstrate its commitment to the development of the plastics processing sector in the Middle East with a full package of value-adding product innovations and service solutions at ArabPlast 2021.

× Expand Milliken & Company Milliken to offer a broad portfolio of additive and colorant solutions at ArabPlast DeltaMax performance modifiers for polypropylene impact copolymers.

At the show (15-18 November), visitors to the booth (7C140) will be able learn more from Milliken about Millad NX 8000 ECO clarifier for polypropylene (PP); Hyperform HPN high-performance additives for PP used in thermoforming and injection moulding; DeltaMax 5000a performance modifiers for PP used by converters processing impact copolymers; and KeyPlast colorants for PET.

Millad NX 8000 ECO delivers crystal clear, glass like clarity, while extending sustainability, making clarified polypropylene a viable alternative to glass, PC, PET, PVC and PS in applications such as housewares and food packaging, amongst others.

Several grades in Milliken’s energy-saving Hyperform HPN range of performance additives will also be on display. UL has certified that several of these grades help injection moulders to significantly reduce energy use during processing, earning the products UL’s Environmental Claim Validation label.

Hyperform HPN 715 is designed for use by injection moulders in PP homopolymers and impact copolymers to yield the highest stiffness possible in the resin while retaining good impact resistance. Hyperform HPN 715-modified PP allows downgauging and reduces filler requirements, thereby improving design freedom, reducing weight, and cutting material costs.

DeltaMax 5000a is the latest addition to Milliken’s DeltaMax portfolio of performance modifiers for PP. They maximise the physical properties and processability of impact copolymer (ICP) polypropylene by compatibilisng the rubber matrix interface. This latest addition is designed to expand the use of Milliken’s DeltaMax additive into all market segments, including food packaging.

KeyPlast colorants meet their economic and performance needs by bringing purity, consistency and traceability to help a brand protect its image. KeyPlast colorants for PET and amorphous polymers (PET, ABS, PC, PMMA, PS) can be used to create distinctive shades in both transparent and opaque applications.