Palsgaard introduces Einar 987 anti-fouling additive

Palsgaard A/S has introduced a safe, sustainable anti-fouling additive for the polypropylene and polyethylene polymerisation process. Developed from renewable raw materials, the food-grade additive Einar 987 has been developed to address concerns about the ethoxylated amine (EA) chemistry currently used.

The active compound of Einar 987 –– which is supplied as a clear, viscous liquid –– is a polyglycerol ester (PGE) blend of fatty acids from vegetable oils. As a non-toxic and food-contact-approved anti-fouling additive, it offers a drop-in, regulatory-compliant solution to replace the incumbent EAs.

When developing Einar 987, Palsgaard drew on its extensive knowledge of anti-static and food-safe chemistries. We considered a number of parameters when developing this new formulation, focusing on creating an additive that would offer at least equal performance while also being both safer and more sustainable than currently available options.

“Polyolefin resin producers stand to benefit directly from this technology, as its anti-static properties help to ensure the polymer powder does not cling to the reactor wall during polymerisation. This serves to stabilise the reaction temperature, sustain a high production performance and enable consistent product quality,” said Laura Juhl, Application Manager for Palsgaard’s Bio-Speciality Additives.

Safety concerns over amine chemistry have led resin makers to seek alternatives for some time now. Einar 987 is effective at low dosages of just 100-300 ppm and helps to deliver long catalyst mileage without any compromise in performance.

Palsgaard, which has been developing plant-based solutions since 1917, has already conducted several successful trials of Einar 987 with resin producers. Additional evaluations can be supported by the company’s technical team to facilitate smooth adoption of the new, safer chemistry.

Einar 987 is one of several products that Palsgaard will be showcasing on its booth at the upcoming K 2025 trade show in Dusseldorf, Germany.