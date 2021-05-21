SI Group appoints Azelis as distributor for lubricant additives

US-based performance additives company SI Group has announced the appointment of Belgium-based Azelis as an official distributor for its lubricant additives business across most of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, effective immediately.

The strategic partnership is set to expand SI Group’s lubricant additives product offerings, including its ETHANOX series.

The partnership commences as SI Group seeks to drive further market growth of its lubricant additives into a key regional area. Azelis, as an authorised distributor with vast experience in multiple application labs across Europe, will provide innovation, formulation, and marketing expertise.

Joey Gullion, SVP and CCO at SI Group, said: “Having Azelis on-board is a complimentary asset to our lubricant business. Our lubricant and metal

working fluid customers will immediately benefit from this dedicated extension of our team, providing ETHANOX solutions to help differentiate and optimise their total formulation cost effectiveness.”

Javier Miranda, Market Segment Director, Lubricants and MWF at Azelis, added: "We are thrilled to add ETHANOX antioxidants to our portfolio for Lubricants and MWF as it enables us to offer a differentiated range of solutions for our customers. We broaden our product offer with a key additives range to extend the service life of industrial and automotive oils."

SI Group’s portfolio of ETHANOX lubricant antioxidants enhance thermal stability, improve lubricant performance and reduce sludge formation, extending the useful life of lubricants in a wide variety of lubricant applications. The solutions improve engine oils, industrial oils, and other fluids and oils used in the transportation, power generation, and manufacturing sectors, while meeting rigorous regulations, standards, and specifications.