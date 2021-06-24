Nigel Pritchett, Managing Director at Elesa, discusses the hygiene qualities of Silver Ion additives in high-touch technopolymer components.

We all know the importance of hygiene in high-contact applications such as doorknobs and handles. What solutions does Elesa incorporate to ensure best practice?

The Elesa SAN-Antimicrobial line is manufactured for this exact purpose, making it that bit easier to maintain best practice within a hygiene required setting. Such products are made of a special technopolymer containing antimicrobial additives based on silver ions on an inorganic basis (without active pharmaceutical ingredients, antibiotics or pesticides). This material penetrates through the cell surface and attacks the cell DNA, preventing the proliferation of unwanted organisms such as microbes, bacteria and fungi.*

In addition to this, both Elesa Clean Line and Stainless-Steel products have stainless steel inserts, many with a solid section. Whilst not self-sanitising, these products prevent the build-up of dust or dirt, are corrosion resistant, and can undergo full cleaning cycles with hygienic detergents.

× Expand Elesa Silver service Nigel Pritchett

How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected demand for these products and solutions?

Demand for machine components increased this past year, but only in the medical sector. We are fortunate to be a prominent business for many manufacturing industries’ needs, which helped to off-set the loss of custom in other areas for us such as automotive. Alongside our products designed for the medical field, we had requests for clamping components used toward the creation of protection frames and room dividers in offices and supermarkets.

How have manufacturing practices been adapted to suit a) the pandemic and b) the demand?

The Elesa manufacturing plant has been fully functional for most of the pandemic, with Government guidance adhered to in maintaining social distancing and putting safety first for all Elesa employees. An unexpected issue that has increased during the pandemic is sourcing raw materials, however. We are unsure if this is related, but fortunately we are highly stocked and have various long-term contracts keeping us in a positive position. As it stands, we are balanced in terms of order entry and production.

× Expand Elesa Silver service New Elesa SAN industrial components incorporate silver ions for sanitisation against microbes, bacteria and fungi

And in which environments are we likely to find your medical products?

This line is especially designed for medical, hospital environments but also for public and urban fittings where fungi and bacteria may also create problems. It is expected that you are more likely to find SAN products within a medical setting, but have been used for standard public use, too.

Which plastics best suit these products and why?

Polyamide-based technopolymers, as Silver Ions can be easily added during the manufacturing process, and these are among the highest quality plastics available.

Why silver ions rather than zinc or other metals?

Silver ions can eliminate bacteria and fungi, whilst zinc-molybdate coated products can only eliminate bacteria. We have opted for the superior method to adhere to customer hygiene requirements.

*Covid-19 is a virus and the SAN Line silver ions additive has no effect on viruses.