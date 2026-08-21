Why technical expertise matters more than ever

The masterbatch industry has changed dramatically over the past few years. While colour and additive technology continue to advance, the expectations placed on suppliers have changed even faster. Nick Barber, Director at Masterlink Solutions Ltd, explores the landscape in depth.

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Today, customers are not simply looking for the lowest price per kilogram—they want technical expertise, dependable supply and confidence that the material arriving on site will perform exactly as expected.

In my opinion, that shift is one of the biggest changes our industry has seen. Following years of raw material shortages, shipping disruption and significant polymer price fluctuations, manufacturers have become far more aware of the true cost of production downtime. Saving a few pence per kilogram quickly becomes irrelevant if a production line stops due to inconsistent colour, contamination or poor processing performance. This has elevated the role of masterbatch suppliers from product providers to technical partners.

Quality expectations have also increased. Whether supplying the food, pharmaceutical, medical or automotive sectors, customers expect tighter colour tolerances, greater batch-to-batch consistency and complete confidence in material traceability. At the same time, processors are demanding faster colour development and shorter lead times, placing even greater pressure on suppliers to invest in laboratory equipment, quality systems and technical knowledge.

Perhaps the biggest challenge facing the industry is the continued growth of recycled polymers. There is little doubt that increasing recycled content is essential if the plastics industry is to meet its sustainability ambitions. However, anyone working with PCR materials understands that achieving colour consistency is rarely straightforward. Unlike virgin polymers, recycled materials can vary significantly between batches, meaning colour matching has become as much a technical exercise as a manufacturing one. Rather than viewing this as a problem, I see it as an opportunity. Companies that understand both polymer behaviour and colour science will be best placed to help customers successfully transition towards more sustainable products.

Another area receiving increasing attention is quality control. The cost of moulding the wrong material into a production run can be enormous, particularly in high-value applications. We are now seeing much greater interest in technologies such as Near Infrared (NIR) material identification, allowing unknown plastics to be identified within seconds before they reach the machine. As labour becomes more expensive and quality requirements become more demanding, these technologies are becoming practical investments rather than interesting innovations.

The same applies to contamination control. As supply chains become increasingly global and recycled materials become more commonplace, maintaining clean manufacturing processes and robust quality assurance has never been more important. Preventing contamination is considerably less expensive than dealing with rejected production, customer complaints and damaged reputations further down the line.

One misconception that still exists is that masterbatch is simply a commodity. In reality, it represents only a small percentage of the finished product, yet it has a huge influence over appearance, processing efficiency, product performance and ultimately customer satisfaction. The right formulation can improve cycle times, reduce scrap, enhance product performance and lower overall manufacturing costs. Those benefits often outweigh small differences in purchase price many times over.

Looking ahead, I believe the companies that will succeed are those that combine innovation with practical technical support. Sustainability legislation, Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), increasing recycled content and growing customer expectations will continue to reshape our industry, but they also present opportunities for businesses prepared to adapt.

Masterbatch has never been more important to modern plastics manufacturing. As materials become more complex and quality expectations continue to rise, success will increasingly depend not just on supplying colour, but on supplying knowledge, consistency and genuine technical partnership.