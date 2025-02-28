Xenia set to unveil Whitened Shade materials at JEC 2025

Xenia will introduce the Whitened Shade colour option to its carbon fibre reinforced grades at JEC 2025. This new finish offers a lighter base colour compared to the natural black variant, making it colourable with masterbatches during the injection moulding and 3D Printing processes by pellets.

Carbon-fibre-reinforced thermoplastics composites are highly valued for their strength, lightweight and durability, making them essential materials, such as consumer goods, industrial applications and mobility. However, the natural black colour of carbon fibre, when combined with thermoplastic matrices, has traditionally limited its use in applications where design is important.

To overcome this challenge, Xenia has developed a new technology that produces carbon fibre-reinforced materials with a whitened base colour. The result is a thermoplastic compound that offers excellent mechanical properties while achieving a Whitened Shade colour, allowing it to be coloured by adding masterbatches during the injection moulding and 3D printing processes by pellets.