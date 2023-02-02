Trinseo announces distribution deal with Omya

Trinseo , a specialty materials solutions provider, has announced a distribution agreement with Omya, a producer of industrial minerals and worldwide distributor of specialty resins.

× Expand Plastic Resin

Under the terms of the agreement, Omya will provide high-quality ABS and PC/ABS resins to Trinseo automotive and mobility customers in North America starting February 1, 2023. The materials are offered under Trinseo’s brands MAGNUM™ ABS Resins and PULSE PC/ABS Resins.

Trinseo’s MAGNUM™ ABS Resins are differentiated in the marketplace by continuous mass polymerization manufacturing technology.

The company claims ABS produced with this technology is purer, cleaner and superior as compared to emulsion ABS, since the continuous process results in a more consistent, stable and reliable product.

In addition, The company believes mass polymerization technology produces resins with a highly consistent, white base colour, resulting in a cost-efficient resin for self-coloring because less pigment is required. According to Trinseo, PULSE PC/ABS Resins provide an ideal mix of mechanical, thermal, and rheological properties for use in both high-performance interior and exterior applications. They are approved for many premium OEM specifications and provide strong technical features, such as low density, low emissions, and high impact strength.