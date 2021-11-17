UniteChem expands its portfolio of high-performance light stabilizers

UniteChem Group has recently started full-scale production of advanced high-performance light stabilizers UniteChem LS2020 and LS119 in its newly commissioned production facilities.

“UniteChem Group began producing industry-standard light stabilizers such as UniteChem LS944 in 1997 and has been continuously expanding its polymer additives portfolio ever since”, says Junyi Lin, CEO of UniteChem Group. “Today, we are proud to be among the world’s largest-capacity suppliers of light stabilizers and other plastic additives, offering over 40’000 tons of finished products. Our full backward integration with a production capacity of over 80’000 tons of intermediates provides extensive production flexibility, high reliability, and maximum quality control. Current production, located in two state-of-the-art production facilities in Jiangsu province, is now in process of being complimented with two new major production facilities in Jiangsu and Sichuan provinces, with completion in 2022/23.”

UniteChem LS2020 is a modern HALS (hindered amine light stabilizer) offering excellent anti-aging properties in applications such as cross-linked polyethylene, olefin copolymers and other polymer materials. UniteChem LS119 is especially suited for use in polyethylene greenhouse film applications, polypropylene fibres, TPO automotive parts as well as other polymers such as EVA, EPDM, PA, PET and PMMA. With these product additions, UniteChem Group further enhances its commitment to offer customers the most up-to-date and value-added product portfolio.

Junyi Lin added: “The production of UniteChem LS2020 and LS119 is currently being methodically ramped up, with target capacities of 1’000 tons and 2’000 tons annually to meet global demand.”

As part of its commitment to invest in future solutions for its customers, UniteChem Group regularly allocates five percent of its total revenue to R&D, operating five independent laboratories – including its recently opened modern Shanghai R&D Center. Current efforts focus on expanding the group’s portfolio with high-demand UV Absorbers, NOR-HALS light stabilizers as well as other key polymer additives.