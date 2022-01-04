Engineering materials supplier Victrex has announced that board member and chair-designate Dr Vivienne Cox has been named a Dame of the British Empire (DBE) by the Queen in the UK's New Year Honours list.

× Expand Victrex Victrex board member named in New Year Honours list

Dr Cox, a non-executive director at Victrex, has been recognised for services to sustainability, diversity and inclusivity.

Victrex is committed to creating and delivering sustainable benefits and solutions to its customers and markets, alongside maximising resource efficiency across its global footprint and being a responsible business.

Its strategy seeks to build on the benefits offered to its customers and markets with a focus is on three key areas: Achieving carbon net zero, Increasing the use of sustainable and recyclable products, and Minimising the use of finite resources in its operations.

Dame Vivienne has vast experience in business gained in the energy, natural resources and publishing and pharmaceutical sectors. She also has a deep understanding of regulatory and government relationships. Cox was awarded a CBE (Commander of the British Empire) in 2016.