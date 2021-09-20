Zotefoams announces the Zotefoams Centenary Awards to mark 100 years of its unique manufacturing process

Zotefoams has announced the inaugural Zotefoams Centenary Awards, recognising the excellence and creativity of customers who turn Zotefoams materials into some of the most valuable applications, to mark 100 years of its unique three stage process.

Zotefoams manufactures a wide range of lightweight, closed cell crosslinked blocked foams under the AZOTE® polyolefin and ZOTEK® high-performance foams brands using variations of a unique environmentally friendly nitrogen expansion manufacturing process. This affords an exclusive combination of beneficial characteristics – including uniformity, purity, low toxicity and durability – that differentiates Zotefoams’ materials from all other foams.

AZOTE and ZOTEK are the materials of choice for a huge range of demanding applications in industries from aviation to sports and leisure, automotive to construction and product protection. Under its T-FIT® foam insulation brand, Zotefoams supplies a range of insulation products manufactured from ZOTEK materials, which are purpose-designed for demanding environments in food, pharmaceutical and semiconductor production.

Zotefoams has launched the awards to acknowledge the innovation of companies who use Zotefoams materials and turn them into products that save weight, save energy or deliver a creative solution for a challenging application. Categories include

most innovative product,

best energy-saving application/product,

longest running/oldest application,

most unique application and

foam innovator of the year.

David Stirling, Zotefoams Group CEO, comments, “We are proud to introduce the Zotefoams Centenary Awards; the only awards scheme dedicated solely to the foam industry this is a great opportunity to draw attention to the benefits of foam as an innovative and sustainable solution. Although the origins of our unique manufacturing process date back over 100 years, it is gratifying to see that it continues to provide optimal material solutions for the most modern of challenges. We look forward to celebrating this through the skills and innovation of our customers and end users.

David will be joined on the judging panel by Stuart Roberts, Chairman of the International Safe Transit Association (Europe) and a 45-year veteran of Sealed Air Corporation, Terry Bryant, President of Norseman Inc, the largest supplier and manufacturer of industrial fabric and foam products in North America and Zotefoams’ Director of Technology and Development Dr Karl Hewson.

The Zotefoams Centenary Awards are free to enter; the deadline for all entries is 24 September 2021 with a virtual award ceremony taking place on 22 October 2021. For more information and how to enter, please visit Zotefoams’ 100 years.