Record Number of Finalists Revealed for Plastics Industry Awards 2021

After receiving a record entry, the finalists for all 16 categories in the Plastics Industry Awards 2021 awards were announced for the first time via an online livestream presentation this morning, Friday 10th September. Over 100 companies and individuals are on the shortlist, including product designers, OEM manufacturers, suppliers, plastics processors, consultants, apprentices and trainees from across the plastics sector in the UK and Ireland.

The winners will be announced at a glamorous, black tie gala evening and live entertainment at the new venue of The Waldorf Hilton, London on Thursday 2nd December. The winners will also be broadcast as part of a two-day livestream networking and learning event featuring “Ask The Expert” webinars and Q&A sessions, starting on 1st December.

Celebrating their 20th anniversary in 2021, the Plastics Industry Awards recognise the many diverse ways in which plastics product design, manufacture and recycling contribute to successful and sustainable innovation in everything from medical devices and electronics to packaging and lightweight automotive components.

After skipping a year in 2020 due to the pandemic, the 2021 PIA’s provide an opportunity to acknowledge and reward the individuals and organisations that have lead the plastics industry through a turbulent time. This year’s shortlist sees a number of previous winners from the 20-year history of the awards, while many other finalists appear for the first time.

No less than 18 companies are recognised in a special new award to recognise the industry’s COVID-19 Business Heroes. This new award, sponsored by KraussMaffei, acknowledges the companies that pivoted their operations to be a force for good within the plastics industry, adapting their businesses to provide urgently needed medical and other resources, retaining jobs and winning new business through innovation. All 18 companies are true COVID-19 Business Heroes, while an overall award winner will be announced at the December ceremony.

The second biggest category is best business initiative with no less than 12 finalists from all parts of the plastics manufacturing industry.

Perhaps reflecting the many who have gone above and beyond in their work over the last eighteen months, a record of eight individuals have been shortlisted for the Unsung Hero Award. Five people have qualified for the the Apprentice or Trainee of the Year, sponsored by Meusburger, and supported with a cash prize of £500 donated by the Polymer Machinery Manufacturers and Distributors Association (PMMDA). 

The sustainable use of plastics is a core consideration for the judging of all awards this year. The four finalists in the best recycled plastic product category, supported by RECOUP, are Cameron-Price, Klockner Pentaplast, Plastix A/S and Working Environments Furniture. The five finalists that have won through in the environmental or energy efficiency category are: Capital Valley Plastics, Clean Tech UK and BioteCH4, IPL Rotherham, Mackie’s of Scotland and PlastekUK.

The Young Designer Award has served as a springboard for many careers and returns with four finalists from London, Nottingham and Dublin. Courtesy of sponsors Plastek UK, one of them will pick up a cheque for £500 along with the winner’s trophy at the Waldorf Hilton. The design awards for Best Consumer Product and Best Industrial Product have been widened to include an international element for UK product designs.

Four companies have been shortlisted for the coveted Processor of the Year Award sponsored by Engel UK: ICL Tech, Pentagon Plastics Group, Plastek UK and Rutland Plastics.

The Plastics Industry Ambassador Award winner will also be announced on the evening of 2nd December.

Platinum Awards Sponsors are Engel UK (Processor of the Year) and KraussMaffei (Covid-19 Business Hero). Gold Awards sponsors are Plastek UK (Young Designer Award), Hasco (Supplier Partnerships – Toolmaker), Meusburger(Apprentice or Trainee and PlastikCity (Supplier Partnership – Ancillary). Arburg are sponsoring the Charity Casino at the Waldorf event, funds from which will be donated to Macmillan Cancer Support.

The awards enjoy the support of multiple industry associations including The BPF (British Plastics Federation), RECOUP (Recycling of Used Plastics – Best Recycled Product), the GTMA, PMMDA (Polymer Machinery Manufacturers & Distributors Association), the SPRA (Scottish Plastics & Rubber Association), Plastics Consultancy Network and Sustainable Plastics publication, all of whom are represented on the judging panel.

A limited number of tables for the gala dinner and awards ceremony are currently available. Tickets include a champagne reception, four course dinner with wine, awards presentation and after-dinner entertainment. Companies and organisations booking a table also receive a listing on the Plastics Industry Awards website for the two-day hybrid event.More information and table bookings: www.plasticsawards.com

Plastics Industry Awards 2021, 20th Anniversary Finalists:

Best Consumer Product Design - International

FutureNova, iBioShield Slimline

Hymid Multi-Shot, Chilly's Series 2 Re-usable Bottle and Coffee Cup

Plastipak and Safe Life Technologies, Life Safe 5-in-1 Fire Extinguisher

Best Industrial Product Design - International

FutureNova, iBioShield Slimline 

Avon Protection, CH15 - Compact CBRN Escape Hood

Working Environments Furniture, Morph

Best Recycled Plastic Product - Supported by RECOUP

Cameron-Price, The Packable Helmet

Klockner Pentaplast (kp), kp Zapora™

Plastix A/S, Circular Ropes

Working Environments Furniture, Morph

Young Designer Award – sponsored by Plastek UK

Aishah Aziz, London South Bank University

Chris Barnes, Nottingham Trent University

Carmen To, Technological University Dublin 

Radha Ukani, London South Bank University

Materials Innovation Award

Coda Compostables

Colloids UK

INEOS Hygienics

Matrix Plastics

NEXTLOOPP 

Peerless Plastics & Coatings

Plastek UK 

Plasticom Group

Supplier Partnership - Prime Machinery

ARBURG, University of East of Anglia and PCE

Bole Machinery and Flowtech Precision Mouldings

ENGEL UK and Intersugical

ENGEL UK and RWC UK

Krauss Maffei Group UK and Biopure Technology

Krauss Maffei Group UK and Intersurgical

Negri Bossi UK and Husqvarna

UK Extrusion and AMB Packaging UK

UK Extrusion and Marelli Automotive Systems

Supplier Partnership - Ancillary Equipment – sponsored by PlastikCity

Plastech Solutions and Aeroplas

TH Plastics and Whatmore

Plastech Solutions and Berry Superfos Blackburn

Clean Tech UK and BioteCH4

Supplier Partnership – Toolmaker sponsored by HASCO

Adreco Plastics and Mologic

Associated Toolmakers and Gwalia Healthcare

Coca-Cola Bottling Sales & Services, Universal Closures and Z-Moulds

ND Precision Products and North Devon Electronics

Plastech Solutions and Mackie's of Scotland

Plastech Solutions and PACCOR

Sprint Tool and Die and Ricoh UK

Apprentice or Trainee Award - Sponsored by Meusburger in association with PMMDA

Joseph Bourne, Plastek UK

Harry Gissing, Berry Norwich

Danielle Harkness, Plastek UK

Frank Hemingray, Plastek UK

Kane Savage, Reliance Worldwide Corporation

Best Technology Application

Tribosonics

Matrix Moulding Systems

Best Environmental or Energy Efficiency Initiative

Capital Valley Plastics

Clean Tech UK and BioteCH4

IPL Rotherham

Mackie’s of Scotland

Plastek UK

Best Business Initiative

Capital Valley Plastics

Clean Tech UK and BioteCH4

ENGEL UK

FutureNova

ICL Tech

INEOS Hygienics

IPL Rotherham

Matrix Plastics 

Pentagon Plastics Group

Plasticom Group

Summit Systems 

Working Environments Furniture

Best Training & Development Programme

IPL Rotherham

Pentagon Plastics Group

Plastek UK 

The British Plastics Federation

Unsung Hero

Chris Andrews, IPL Rotherham

Jessica Clarke, PlastikCity

Philip Davison-Sebry, Thermal Compaction Group 

Steppen Dennis, IPL Rotherham 

Daisy Edwards, Capital Valley Plastics

Tim Annison, Plastipack

Bob Horscroft, ENGEL UK 

Nick Pemble, Plasticom Group

COVID-19 Business Hero - NEW FOR 2021 – sponsored by KraussMaffei

Alpek Polyester UK

Engel UK

FutureNova

Hardie Polymers

ICL Tech

INEOS Hygienics

Matrix Plastics

Pentagon Plastics Group

Plastek UK 

Plasticom Group

Polystar Plastics

RJG Technologies

Rutland Plastics

Sprint Tool and Die

Summit Systems

Talisman Plastics

Thermal Compaction Group

Westfall Technik

Processor Award – sponsored by Engel UK

ICL Tech

Pentagon Plastics Group 

Plastek UK 

Rutland Plastics

