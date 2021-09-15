Record Number of Finalists Revealed for Plastics Industry Awards 2021

After receiving a record entry, the finalists for all 16 categories in the Plastics Industry Awards 2021 awards were announced for the first time via an online livestream presentation this morning, Friday 10th September. Over 100 companies and individuals are on the shortlist, including product designers, OEM manufacturers, suppliers, plastics processors, consultants, apprentices and trainees from across the plastics sector in the UK and Ireland.

The winners will be announced at a glamorous, black tie gala evening and live entertainment at the new venue of The Waldorf Hilton, London on Thursday 2nd December. The winners will also be broadcast as part of a two-day livestream networking and learning event featuring “Ask The Expert” webinars and Q&A sessions, starting on 1st December.

Celebrating their 20th anniversary in 2021, the Plastics Industry Awards recognise the many diverse ways in which plastics product design, manufacture and recycling contribute to successful and sustainable innovation in everything from medical devices and electronics to packaging and lightweight automotive components.

After skipping a year in 2020 due to the pandemic, the 2021 PIA’s provide an opportunity to acknowledge and reward the individuals and organisations that have lead the plastics industry through a turbulent time. This year’s shortlist sees a number of previous winners from the 20-year history of the awards, while many other finalists appear for the first time.

No less than 18 companies are recognised in a special new award to recognise the industry’s COVID-19 Business Heroes. This new award, sponsored by KraussMaffei, acknowledges the companies that pivoted their operations to be a force for good within the plastics industry, adapting their businesses to provide urgently needed medical and other resources, retaining jobs and winning new business through innovation. All 18 companies are true COVID-19 Business Heroes, while an overall award winner will be announced at the December ceremony.

The second biggest category is best business initiative with no less than 12 finalists from all parts of the plastics manufacturing industry.

Perhaps reflecting the many who have gone above and beyond in their work over the last eighteen months, a record of eight individuals have been shortlisted for the Unsung Hero Award. Five people have qualified for the the Apprentice or Trainee of the Year, sponsored by Meusburger, and supported with a cash prize of £500 donated by the Polymer Machinery Manufacturers and Distributors Association (PMMDA).

The sustainable use of plastics is a core consideration for the judging of all awards this year. The four finalists in the best recycled plastic product category, supported by RECOUP, are Cameron-Price, Klockner Pentaplast, Plastix A/S and Working Environments Furniture. The five finalists that have won through in the environmental or energy efficiency category are: Capital Valley Plastics, Clean Tech UK and BioteCH4, IPL Rotherham, Mackie’s of Scotland and PlastekUK.

The Young Designer Award has served as a springboard for many careers and returns with four finalists from London, Nottingham and Dublin. Courtesy of sponsors Plastek UK, one of them will pick up a cheque for £500 along with the winner’s trophy at the Waldorf Hilton. The design awards for Best Consumer Product and Best Industrial Product have been widened to include an international element for UK product designs.

× Expand Shutterstock low key image of trophy over wooden table and dark background, with abstract shiny lights

Four companies have been shortlisted for the coveted Processor of the Year Award sponsored by Engel UK: ICL Tech, Pentagon Plastics Group, Plastek UK and Rutland Plastics.

The Plastics Industry Ambassador Award winner will also be announced on the evening of 2nd December.

Platinum Awards Sponsors are Engel UK (Processor of the Year) and KraussMaffei (Covid-19 Business Hero). Gold Awards sponsors are Plastek UK (Young Designer Award), Hasco (Supplier Partnerships – Toolmaker), Meusburger(Apprentice or Trainee and PlastikCity (Supplier Partnership – Ancillary). Arburg are sponsoring the Charity Casino at the Waldorf event, funds from which will be donated to Macmillan Cancer Support.

The awards enjoy the support of multiple industry associations including The BPF (British Plastics Federation), RECOUP (Recycling of Used Plastics – Best Recycled Product), the GTMA, PMMDA (Polymer Machinery Manufacturers & Distributors Association), the SPRA (Scottish Plastics & Rubber Association), Plastics Consultancy Network and Sustainable Plastics publication, all of whom are represented on the judging panel.

A limited number of tables for the gala dinner and awards ceremony are currently available. Tickets include a champagne reception, four course dinner with wine, awards presentation and after-dinner entertainment. Companies and organisations booking a table also receive a listing on the Plastics Industry Awards website for the two-day hybrid event.More information and table bookings: www.plasticsawards.com

Plastics Industry Awards 2021, 20th Anniversary Finalists:

Best Consumer Product Design - International