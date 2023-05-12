Scottish startup working with SABIC to develop circular solutions

Scottish innovation start-up ReVentas will take a step in helping to address the plastic waste challenge through a new collaboration with SABIC.

× Expand SABIC

ReVentas, a provider of sustainable recycling solutions, will use their expertise to work with SABIC, a global leader in the chemicals industry, using new technology to purify used plastic that could otherwise end up in landfill or be incinerated.

Livingston based Reventas, says it has developed technology, which has the potential to remove characteristics from used plastic such as colours, odours and additives that can make mechanical recycling more complex. With Reventas’ technology, the company says it has the potential to turn returning plastic to a “like-new” state, enables better recycling and allows the plastic to be used in new applications.

Lina Prada, Director, Polymer Application Development & Industry Solutions at SABIC, “The collaboration supports SABIC’s commitment of driving a circular economy for plastics and our target to process 1 million tonnes of our TRUCIRCLE solutions annually by 2023”.

Adding, “Mechanically recycled products have been one of our more sustainable solutions that we offer under our TRUCIRCLE initiative, and we are very happy to start a collaboration with ReVentas and work together to further increase the volumes of used plastics that can be recycled mechanically.”

ReVentas is commissioning a pilot plant and actively engaging with partners across the supply chain to bring their innovative solutions to a wider audience. Through the collaboration, the team will be able to use SABIC’s resources and expertise to bring their product to market with plans for a commercial plant to be running by 2026.

CEO of ReVentas Tom Rose said: "We are delighted to partner with one of the world's largest petrochemical companies to develop a technology that will help reduce our impact on the climate and our planet.”

“Our collaboration with SABIC represents a major step forward in our mission to increase plastic recycling scalability and drive more sustainable solutions for the future."

“ReVentas is committed to working with SABIC to create a future where we prevent plastic becoming waste, but instead, a valuable resource that can be used to create new products.”

“The investment in the ReVentas advanced dissolution technology aligns with our focus on supporting innovative solutions that address global sustainability challenges. We look forward to working closely with the ReVentas and supporting them in scaling their technology to its full potential, “ said Aruna Subramanian, Managing Director of SABIC Ventures