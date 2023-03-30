SONGWON expands range of coatings

SONGWON Industrial Group, a manufacturer of polymer stabilizers and global specialty chemicals producer, has committed to an expansion of its portfolio of high-performance coatings products and blends.

To meet market demands for long-lasting coatings solutions that enhance performance and counter the harmful effects of light and heat on surfaces, coatings, adhesives and sealants, SONGWON says it is continuing to leverage its industry experience and the expertise of its Technology Innovation Center.

At the European Coatings Show (ECS) 2023, taking place from March 28th to 30th in Nuremberg, Germany, SONGWON will be launching the newest additions to its growing portfolio. Its new liquid UV absorber, SONGSORB CS 171 is manufactured in SONGWON’s dedicated state-of-the-art facility, Suwon in South Korea. The company claims It brings the advantage of being easily incorporated and can improve the stability of coatings and adhesive systems over time leading to higher performance. SONGSORB CS 171 can be used on its own or in blends such as SONGSORB CS B 5075.

SONGWON says it will also be launching its 2 newest blends, SONGSORB CS B 5438 and SONGSORB CS B 5452 for easy processing, a new stabilizer package for epoxy systems as well as a new solid triazine UV absorber. Developed especially for 2K PU clear coatings, SONGWON’s claims its latest liquid blends are also suitable for use in water-based coatings systems. Both blends are characterized by their low initial colour and excellent long-term protection. Compared to the benchmark used in the industry, the blends require fewer critical product labels because they use less hazardous formulation materials which also improves occupational safety.

To support demanding application areas that need epoxy systems, SONGWON is launching a new pre-blended, all-in-one liquid package used for general and for white/bright pigmented epoxy systems. The most recent addition to SONGWON’s existing portfolio of synergistic systems, the company says SONGSORB CS B 5459 offers highly convenient processing and use, and boosts the performance of the current systems. In addition to this, the release of its newest solid triazine, SONGSORB CS 1164, specially developed for coatings applications such as powder and liquid as well as adhesives and sealants, underpins SONGWON’s focus on high-performance UV systems.

SONGWON says it is committed to providing its technical expertise and ensuring high-quality standards to its customers and partners accompanied by best-in-class service and supply reliability. In keeping with this, at the ECS, SONGWON will also be showcasing its strong coatings production cooperation with Sabo S.p.A.– a world leader in the development and manufacturing of hindered amine light stabilizers (HALS). In addition to the most recent liquid HALS developments, SONGSORB CS AQ01 creates more sustainable and environmentally friendly formulations and was developed especially for water-based coatings. When used alone or in combination with UV absorbers, it significantly extends coating lifetimes by preventing defects such as cracking and loss of gloss in outdoor exposure. The two companies are also further cooperating in the field of antistatic additives for use in coatings, adhesives and sealants applications.

Rosanna Telesca, Leader Business Unit Coatings said: “Our world-class manufacturing plants in key regions, strong R&D capabilities, a team up-to-speed with market demands and trends as well as our global sales and distributor network, enable SONGWON to deliver solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of the coatings industry,Together with our Business Unit Tin and PVC Additives colleagues, we are looking forward to participating in the ECS with our growing product portfolio and look forward to introducing our newest innovations to customers and partners while highlighting SONGWON’s development and formulation capabilities."