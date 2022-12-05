Stephanie Wickert takes over leadership at Wickert Maschinenbau in company shake up.

Wickert Maschinenbau has begun passing the family business on to the next generation. Stephanie Wickert, 33-year-old great-granddaughter of company founder Jakob Wickert, joined the management team as Managing Director in September. She has headed the company alongside Stefan Herzinger since then.

Meanwhile, after 46 years as Managing Director, her father Hans-Joachim has relinquished his operational management duties and joined the Advisory Board.

Stephanie Wickert will gradually assume all commercial responsibilities of the management board. Currently, she is responsible for human resources, marketing and corporate development. The areas of purchasing, accounting, controlling and IT will follow. Stefan Herzinger has assumed responsibility for technical management.

Hans-Joachim Wickert said: "We constantly monitor what is happening in the market and continue to develop our products. This way, we succeed in combining stability and growth. Thanks to our highly skilled technicians and engineers, I have confidence that we will continue to be successful well into the future."

With Stephanie Wickert, the fourth generation of the family is assuming responsibility of the company 121 years after it was established in 1901. According to the company She intends to focus the company more intensely than before on future technologies. Industries such as the production of fuel cells, promising thermal insulation materials and semiconductors. Stephanie Wickert adds: "An entire series of successful projects in these industries demonstrates that we have the ability to implement efficient manufacturing solutions for an array of different customers with our press systems,"

Wickert continued: “Alongside economic issues, social responsibility is close to my heart – towards our staff, society and my home region in Germany's Southern Palatinate. This is why my goal is to continue our family business as a successful and sustainable enterprise so that I too can pass it on to future generations."

Following professional positions abroad, she has been employed in her own family business since 2018, serving as marketing manager until the end of August.

Over the course of their years with the company , Stefan Herzinger and Hans-Joachim Wickert established five new production halls while increasing the number of employees from 12 to just under 200.