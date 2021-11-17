Vision Engineering launches VE Cam compact digital microscope

Vision Engineering Limited (Woking, UK) has announced the launch of VE Cam, a new, simple to use compact digital microscope for a wide range of applications.

Launching at Productronica 2021 in Munich, VE Cam is available in two variants with differing fields of view (FOV). VE Cam 50 (50mm FOV) & VE Cam 80 (80mm FOV) offer the power, speed and efficiency of digital imaging in a compact package.

Packed with new and established features, VE Cam enables users to do more with maximum space efficiency and is ideal for many routine inspection tasks.

Enhanced productivity features include 10 User programmable presets, 6 hotkeys for instant one touch access to most commonly used presets and a configurable interface which allows most commonly used user settings to be shown direct on the screen.

Suitable applications include: electronics, mechanical engineering, plastics, additive manufacturing, and ceramics.

Paul Newbatt, Vision Engineering Group Sales and Marketing Director said ‘the launch of VE Cam extends the Vision Engineering product to include a compact, simple to use and competitively priced microscope which focuses on delivering an efficient and accurate inspection capability, combined with a mix of designed in productivity features, superb image quality and user control.

‘In addition both VE Cam 50 and VE Cam 80 utilise digital technology which supports immediate information capture and share across teams, for example WiFi image mirroring which means colleagues and supervisors can view live images without interrupting workflow, thus improving efficiency’.