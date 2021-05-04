2020 DIP winner, GoRolloe collects international award

DIP 2020 competition winner, Kristen Tapping, is now an award winner in the International Design Educates Awards for her product, GoRolloe

These awards, decided by an internationally renowned panel of judges, recognise, showcase and promote globally the best ideas and implementations of architecture and design that can educate.

Kristen will be collecting awards for ‘Product Design’ and ‘Emerging Designers’ at an exhibition and ceremony in September, along with a cash prize and the prestige which goes with this notable award scheme.

Her product is a bicycle wheel to filter outdoor air pollution, including noxious gases and particulate matter. The wheel draws polluted air into a set of filters as the cyclist pedals along, and expels the cleaner air towards the rider’s face and into the environment.

Kristen said: “It is an honour to have won the Product Design category and Emerging Designer at the Design Educates Awards.

“Receiving validation and support from professionals and academics of such high ranking is extremely encouraging and helpful in the journey of getting GoRolloe from development to market ready stage. I hope my entry can encourage students and designers to pursue their innovations to the next level.”

GoRolloe’s journey since winning the Design Innovation in Plastics competition has been meteoric, having won an award, received international media coverage and received interest from government bodies such as the Greater London Authority and City of Belfast, as well as private manufacturers and distributors.

In the meantime, Kristen has been developing and testing her product to optimise its function, promote ergonomic use, reduce manufacturing costs, and establish concrete data on pollution capture. She has received support from London South Bank University, from which she graduated, as well as organisations connected with DIP, including The Worshipful Company of Horners; Innovate Product Design; design consultancy, PDD; and headline sponsor, the polymer manufacturer, Covestro.

Kristen is aiming to have test models of her product ready to pilot launch by the autumn of 2021 and commercial output by mid-2022.

Click here for more details of Kristen’s entry https://designeducates.com/portfolio/gorolloe/

and for details of the awards: https://designeducates.com/about/