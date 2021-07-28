Adwoa Coleman: “It quickly became evident that there was huge opportunity in taking leadership in the role of product stewardship, especially where plastics were concerned”

In the latest instalment of our series collaborating with the Women in Plastics initiative, in which BP&R shines a spotlight on one of the platform’s inspirational interviewees, we share a conversation with Adwoa Coleman, Africa Sustainability and Advocacy Manager at Dow P&SP. Adwoa discusses her role at Dow, facing dialogue challenges with people who are anti-plastic and the real change which needs to be done to create mutually beneficial solutions when it comes to plastics.

Q: How did your career path lead to your current role?

I started my career as a chemical engineer in very hands-on operations roles at manufacturing plants. The practical aspect of engineering always appealed to me but after a few years of quite tasking shift work I searched for a balance in being able to apply my technical expertise with less tasking physical demands.

This led to my first role at Dow which was in the product safety organisation, where we handled human health and protecting the environment through stewardship for our products before and after they were sold. In doing this role in West Africa, it quickly became evident that there was huge opportunity in taking leadership in the role of product stewardship, especially where plastics were concerned, and this led to my keen focus on strategies to advance a circular economy for the material in West Africa and eventually across Africa.

Q: What does a typical day consist of as an Africa Sustainability and Advocacy Manager at Dow P&SP?

My role is tasked with implementing Dow’s global sustainability strategy for plastics in Africa where we aim to stop the waste and close the loop for the material. My day-to-day involves corresponding with the partners that we work with across the continent on projects to meet these goals, communicating internally for alignment on the strategy, as well as reporting results and engaging other like-minded organisations and individuals on external platforms such as associations, webinars on the subject matter. I also share thought leadership on my social media channels to help amplify the work being done in this important space.

I also have a few external responsibilities related to my role at Dow that I engage in frequently, firstly, leading the Ghana recycling initiative by private enterprises (GRIPE) as the President of the coalition, secondly, sitting on the steering board and technical committees for WEF’s global plastic action partnership in Ghana to advance a circular economy for plastics and leading one of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste’s thematic expertise groups for Africa.

Q: Could you tell us more about the launch of the feasibility study to examine plastics circularity in Nigeria by Dow, Empower and the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (NORAD)?

A key gap in enabling a circular economy for plastics across Africa is being able to collect the material at a viable scale for reuse, recycling, or other alternative end-uses. This is because widely across the region, separation at source is not practiced, enforced, or practical in some cases. This means that plastics are incorporated into the general waste management streams from households and businesses which unfortunately leads to them largely ending up in the landfill and environment, where they don’t belong.

Understanding the flow of the materials and enabling the traceability to capture them at source or other points in the waste value chain is key to ensuring they don’t go to waste. This study enables us to do this for several different plastics but also specifically for the sachet water application which is the “raw material” for Project REFLEXNG in Nigeria. The partnership with digital innovator, EMPOWER will enable us to scale up this project, which we launched last year in collaboration with Wecyclers an incentive-based material recovery social enterprise and Omnik a convertor and recycler, to recycle flexible packaging into post-consumer recyclates for use in non-food grade packaging.

Q: What has been your biggest accomplishment in your career so far?

I would say my biggest accomplishment is gaining an understanding of the nuances in plastic recycling in several key African markets. If we are going to enable a circular economy for plastics in Africa, the key lies in knowing how the markets function currently and what the motivation would be to turn the system around. Working for a plastic raw material supplier, I never expected to find myself going so far down the value chain into the waste supply chain. However, creating a real impact requires this and I am very proud not only of what we have found out in doing so but also of how we are using that information to create positive social, environmental, and business impact.