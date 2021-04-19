Daniela Behrens: “My chemistry teacher once asked me to please never do anything with chemistry; I guess I have proven him wrong”

Daniela Behrens is a Technical Engineer at Covestro. She studied Chemical Engineering with a focus on plastics at the University of Duisburg-Essen, later starting her career as an Application Engineer. Now working at Covestro she collaborates closely with customers in the Electronics industry to define the right materials for their application needs. More recently with Covestro in collaboration with “greenlight for girls” she had the opportunity to talk to young girls about her career and lead a workshop.

Here she shares with Women in Plastics more on her experience in the industry.

Q: Could you tell me about your background and how you got to where you are now?

I studied Chemical Engineering with a focus on plastics at the University of Duisburg-Essen and successfully completed a 2-year Sales and Marketing Engineering programme with the European Union. In my first job, I worked as an Application Engineer in a more traditional and conservative part of Germany, and I was the first woman in that position. One can imagine that this was a bit challenging although I am still not sure if it was more challenging for me or my male colleagues.

For me, it was a great experience as I did not grow up with traditional role models so I personally never saw limitations in that sense. But I realised very quickly that others might think differently. As Application Engineer I was responsible for customer support and advice. In the first couple of months, customers usually thought that I was the secretary when they called and asked to speak to my boss. When I explained that I was the right contact it caused confusion! But after a while they learned that they got the same support and expertise from me as from anyone else. Now I work at Covestro, a manufacturer of high-performance polymer materials, and have been there for almost 20 years working in several roles.

Q: What does a typical day consist of in your role?

In my current role, I collaborate closely with customers in the Electronics industry to define the right materials for their application needs, mainly Polycarbonates. As this sector and the requirements of the end consumer are constantly and rapidly evolving, the materials used are playing an important role in bringing next-generation products to the market. Flowability, toughness, heat resistance and flame retardancy are just some examples which are as important as design aspects or weight. With my science degree I can apply the lab-based knowledge into industry needs and act as an advisor to our customers’ technology & product development departments.

Q: Could you tell us about the work you have recently done with Covestro in Birmingham?

At Covestro, we have the vision “to make the world a brighter place”: with our experience, our products and our workforce. For a sustainable and lasting impact we believe that we also need to reach the next generation to become the innovators of tomorrow. Especially for girls, a career in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) is not necessarily an option due to societal, traditional or economic reasons. That is why we partnered with an organisation called “greenlight for girls” to enable and inspire girls of all ages and promote science education in a fun and interactive way. The event in Birmingham was one of a whole series of STEM events we are pursuing all over the world. At this one, I had the opportunity to talk to the girls about my career and lead a workshop where we created polymer worms together.

Q: Do you feel there is enough information/opportunities for the next generation to be encouraged to have a career in the industry? If no-what more do you feel could be done?

Generally, I think the industry is providing enough information and opportunities although the ratio between women and men in management positions is still not balanced. But I believe most limitations start much earlier through conservative or traditional role models taught at home, in schools or even in universities. I remember that my chemistry teacher once asked me to please never do anything with chemistry; I guess I have proven him wrong. So for me, I think we steadily need to encourage the next generation to be self-confident and stand up for their aims.

Q: How important do you feel female role models are to the younger generation and did you have one?

I was lucky – I grew up in a household with four exceptionally strong women. It is of course, inspiring for anyone to see women leading countries, companies or achieving innumerable other amazing things every day. This is very important for the younger generation and shows that we have already come a long way. But we also still have a long way to go.

Q: What advice would you give to women entering a male dominated environment?

I think we sometimes stop ourselves and stay in our comfort zones when we should trust in our abilities and strengths. Especially at the beginning of a career everyone has to learn and prove themselves, which is not so different for women or men. It is important to focus on your goals and not let anyone adversely influence your path.