Joanne Liddle: “You could say I was destined to end up in manufacturing”

Joanne Liddle, Managing Director at IPC Mouldings, came from a family of engineers, initially joining IPC Mouldings in 2008 and in 2014 was appointed Managing Director. Our Women in plastics reporter Grace Nolan talked with her to find out more about her role as a woman in plastics and aerospace!

Q: Could you tell me about your background and how you got to where you are now?

I come from a family of engineers and the first few years of my working life were spent in accounts positions within engineering companies, so you could say I was destined to end up in manufacturing one way or another.

When I joined IPC Mouldings in 2008, my goal was to improve cashflow and profitability by putting controls and systems in place for future growth. Engineers are completely focussed on the challenges of engineering and delivering technical solutions whilst the commercially driven are there to ensure financial stability, strategic direction and long-term sustainability. I recognised the need to have both skillsets to make a very commercially strong, innovative and successful business in order to compete and win new business on a global platform, so I was excited about my future in IPC.

I took over the role of Managing Director in IPC in 2014, implementing a programme of change and continuous improvement to ensure the continued success of the company.

Q: Do you have any qualifications relevant to your current job role?

I started working straight after my O levels in various accounting positions before moving into the financial sector. I had been lucky enough to enjoy a five-year career break to spend time with my young children but found the workplace very different on my return when joining IPC in 2008.

While I had many transferrable skills, there were areas which were unfamiliar to me and I was very fortunate to work with some great mentors along the way.

In a senior position with responsibility for the financial success of the business and everyone who works here, I soon identified any personal skills gaps and put actions in place to make sure they were closed.

Eleven years later, we continue to celebrate some fantastic achievements, so I don’t think I’m doing too bad.

Q: What does a typical day consist of as a Managing Director at IPC Mouldings?

Each day in IPC starts with a short production meeting around the company’s metric boards to discuss the previous 24 hours performance and next 24 hours planning followed by a quick coffee with the management for updates. The communication and flow of information is key to our success and real time reporting minimises risk.

When travelling, I could be doing anything from visiting customers and suppliers, attending trade events and exhibitions or participating in special interest groups aligned to industry specific or regional bodies. That’s what I enjoy about the role though – it is so varied, never boring and I am always learning.

Q: What has been your biggest highlight so far in your career?

I am delighted for IPC to be the first company, sponsored by Collins Aerospace, to hold the SC21 Gold Award, becoming one of only five companies in the UK to hold this level of excellence in the aerospace sector. This is what drives me, I am at the helm of a fantastic company.

Q: What is the biggest challenge you have faced so far in your career?

There have been many challenges throughout my career, that is the nature of manufacturing. Change can be difficult for employees and my biggest challenge was getting the buy in and engagement of our people to implement a change programme. There were many obstacles and lessons learned along the way.

Q: Have you noticed a gender divide in the plastics industry?

Personally, I don’t notice a gender divide in the plastics industry. Within our team, as well as the industry, we are all working together to achieve a common goal and that’s what’s important to us. I believe anyone can have a successful career in any industry, it is down to ability and motivation, regardless of gender.

Q: What advice would you give to women or men wanting to get into the industry?

There is not always a straight career path, there are so many opportunities out there for the right skill set and more importantly the right attitude and ability to learn. I have been very lucky to find the very thing in which I excel, in an industry which motivates me and people around me who are always seeking continual improvements and a better way to do things.

It goes without saying but I would encourage anyone who is considering a career in manufacturing to go for it. Whether you are starting from the beginning, re-training or entering as a graduate, there is scope and opportunity to work your way up the career ladder. It really is so rewarding being part of a project from initial concept, right through to completion.